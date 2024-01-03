Sadhguru’s Insightful Take on Secularism, Language Row, and Ram Mandir Consecration

In a recent episode of the Newshour Debate, anchor Navika Kumar engaged in an insightful discussion with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The conversation spanned over the topics of secularism, the ongoing language row, and the consecration of Ram Mandir. Sadhguru proffered his perspectives, elucidating on each subject, sparking profound contemplation.

Sadhguru on Secularism

Initiating the dialogue with the subject of secularism, Sadhguru enunciated that the concept should not be misinterpreted as an elimination of all religions. Instead, it intrinsically implies the provision of equal rights for every religion to participate in the societal framework. The spiritual guru’s understanding of secularism sheds light on the true essence of the term, moving away from the often misconstrued notion of it being synonymous with irreligion.

Insights on Ram Mandir Consecration

Switching gears to the topic of Ram Mandir, the spiritual guide expressed his sentiment that the process of reclaiming and restoring certain elements should ideally have been undertaken much earlier, preferably before 1950. He recognized the consecration of Ram Mandir as a progressive step and voiced his hope for such occurrences to transpire without any bitterness or conflict. This perspective provides a fresh take on the long-standing issue, emphasizing the importance of resolution and unity over discord.

Addressing the Language Row

Finally, when asked about the language row, Sadhguru underscored the diversity of India and the consequent necessity to respect all languages. He commented on the country’s linguistic division, which was instigated with the intention of allowing all languages to flourish equally. His words highlight the significance of linguistic diversity in the cultural tapestry of India, urging for a balanced and respectful approach towards it.

The conversation between Navika Kumar and Sadhguru served as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging India’s cultural and religious multiplicity while addressing contemporary issues. It underlined the need for a harmonious coexistence of diverse beliefs and languages in the Indian society, fostering a sense of unity in diversity.