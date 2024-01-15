en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Sadhguru Speaks on Delays in Development Projects, Focuses on Ram Mandir

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Sadhguru Speaks on Delays in Development Projects, Focuses on Ram Mandir

In an enlightening interview, Sadhguru, renowned spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, touched upon the longstanding issue of delayed development projects in India. He focused on the construction of the Ram Mandir, a subject of ongoing discourse and controversy, emblematic of cultural and religious identity for many Indians.

Sadhguru: A Visionary With Varied Involvements

Sadhguru, a yogi, mystic, and visionary, is known for his diverse contributions ranging from environment conservation to spirituality. His interventions have significantly helped in reviving India’s severely depleted rivers. He initiated large-scale ecological initiatives such as Rally for Rivers and Cauvery Calling that played instrumental roles in addressing the water crisis. Acknowledging his exceptional and distinguished service, the Indian government honored him with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s highest annual civilian award.

Sadhguru’s Stand on Prolonged Delays in Development Projects

Drawing attention to the prolonged delays in significant development projects, Sadhguru shared his insights on the socio-political and bureaucratic hurdles that have historically impeded progress. He underscored the necessity of overcoming these challenges to ensure timely project completion, thereby boosting the nation’s development.

Intersecting Spirituality, Development, and Governance

Sadhguru’s perspective reflects a broader narrative concerning the intersection of spirituality, development, and governance in India. His views shed light on the ongoing discourse around the Ram Mandir, which, for many Indians, is more than a development project—it’s a symbol of cultural and religious identity.

The interview, conducted by Akshita_N for the 2024 X Corp, a media entity known for covering such issues, further emphasized Sadhguru’s commitment to human well-being. His Isha Foundation, a non-profit volunteer-run organization, is supported by over nine million volunteers in more than 300 centers worldwide. This initiative is a testament to Sadhguru’s unwavering dedication to holistic human development.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
14 seconds ago
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
In the rapidly evolving game of T20 cricket, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has unveiled a striking change in his batting strategy. Displaying a newfound aggression against Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman during a recent T20I match, Kohli’s departure from his previously conservative approach to spin was both remarkable and effective. Scoring a rapid 29
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Flight Delays Trigger Massive Chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
5 mins ago
Flight Delays Trigger Massive Chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
Revival of Traditional Games and Power Surges Mark Indore's 'Mitra ki Sankranti'
5 mins ago
Revival of Traditional Games and Power Surges Mark Indore's 'Mitra ki Sankranti'
Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Murder: Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Arrested
31 seconds ago
Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Murder: Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Arrested
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
5 mins ago
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
'Pancha Sutra': The Fivefold Path to Learner-Centric Education in India
5 mins ago
'Pancha Sutra': The Fivefold Path to Learner-Centric Education in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
10 seconds
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
14 seconds
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
30 seconds
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
33 seconds
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
37 seconds
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
2 mins
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
2 mins
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
3 mins
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
3 mins
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app