Sadhguru Speaks on Delays in Development Projects, Focuses on Ram Mandir

In an enlightening interview, Sadhguru, renowned spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, touched upon the longstanding issue of delayed development projects in India. He focused on the construction of the Ram Mandir, a subject of ongoing discourse and controversy, emblematic of cultural and religious identity for many Indians.

Sadhguru: A Visionary With Varied Involvements

Sadhguru, a yogi, mystic, and visionary, is known for his diverse contributions ranging from environment conservation to spirituality. His interventions have significantly helped in reviving India’s severely depleted rivers. He initiated large-scale ecological initiatives such as Rally for Rivers and Cauvery Calling that played instrumental roles in addressing the water crisis. Acknowledging his exceptional and distinguished service, the Indian government honored him with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s highest annual civilian award.

Sadhguru’s Stand on Prolonged Delays in Development Projects

Drawing attention to the prolonged delays in significant development projects, Sadhguru shared his insights on the socio-political and bureaucratic hurdles that have historically impeded progress. He underscored the necessity of overcoming these challenges to ensure timely project completion, thereby boosting the nation’s development.

Intersecting Spirituality, Development, and Governance

Sadhguru’s perspective reflects a broader narrative concerning the intersection of spirituality, development, and governance in India. His views shed light on the ongoing discourse around the Ram Mandir, which, for many Indians, is more than a development project—it’s a symbol of cultural and religious identity.

The interview, conducted by Akshita_N for the 2024 X Corp, a media entity known for covering such issues, further emphasized Sadhguru’s commitment to human well-being. His Isha Foundation, a non-profit volunteer-run organization, is supported by over nine million volunteers in more than 300 centers worldwide. This initiative is a testament to Sadhguru’s unwavering dedication to holistic human development.