India

Sadhguru JV Explores the Significance of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ram Mandir

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
The Unfolding Divine Spectacle

As the sun sets this evening, India Today will present an exclusive interview with renowned spiritual leader, Sadhguru JV. The conversation, slated for 6 pm, will revolve around the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. A landmark event, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony signifies the consecration of the deity Ram Lalla’s idol in the temple, a moment that denotes the divine’s presence in the idol.

A Momentous Occasion

This occasion is expected to draw attention from across the nation and stands as a critical milestone in the completion of the temple. The construction of the Ram Mandir, a matter of national interest due to its historical and religious significance, followed a landmark Supreme Court verdict. The interview, part of the broader coverage surrounding the Ram Mandir, promises to illuminate the spiritual and communal harmony aspects of the event.

Security Measures and Expectations

As Ayodhya prepares for the inauguration, Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar has revealed that over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the area’s security and the VIPs attending the event. The priority remains facilitating a smooth darshan for the devotees and maintaining the area’s security. The interview with Sadhguru is anticipated to shed light on the cultural and spiritual aspects of the Ram Mandir, providing insight into the significance of the temple and the ceremony for Lord Ram’s devotees.

India Interviews
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

