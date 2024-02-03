Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2024: Driving Empathy and Road Safety in India

The Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2024, a public awareness initiative focused on road safety in India, is gearing up for its second edition following the resounding success of the 2023 campaign. In a country where the alarming frequency of road accidents and fatalities has long been a pressing issue, this initiative seeks to foster empathy and promote a behavioral shift towards safer road practices.

Driving Empathy and Responsibility

The guiding principles of the initiative are empathy and responsible behavior. Recognizing the shared responsibility for safe road travel, the campaign implores vehicle owners, pedestrians, and bystanders to respect and adhere to road safety norms. The vision is to educate citizens about the Good Samaritan Law, encouraging the public to step forward and assist accident victims without the fear of legal consequences.

A Telethon for Change

One of the key events of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2024 is an engaging 4-hour telethon, set to be held on February 3, 2024, in Mumbai. The telethon will feature eminent personalities advocating for road safety measures and awareness. In a unique blend of entertainment and education, the telethon will see the launch of the Sadak Suraksha Anthem by Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics penned by Shri Prasoon Joshi. The event will be live-streamed across all digital platforms of CNN News18 to engage audiences and promote safer, more responsible road behavior.

Envisioning a Safer Future

The overarching goal of the campaign is to reduce road accidents and fatalities in India. By sensitizing citizens to the value of human lives, the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan aims to usher in a future where road safety measures are not just enforced, but voluntarily adhered to. With the SaveLIFE Foundation as the knowledge partner, the initiative underscores the importance of public awareness in realizing this vision.