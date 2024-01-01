en English
India

Sacred Stones in Indian Village Revealed as Dinosaur Eggs: A Blend of Science and Tradition

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Sacred Stones in Indian Village Revealed as Dinosaur Eggs: A Blend of Science and Tradition

In the quiet hamlet of Padlya, nestled in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a startling revelation has dawned upon the local farming community. The sacred stone balls, long worshipped as guardians of the land and livestock, have been identified as fossilized dinosaur eggs. These aren’t just any dinosaur eggs; they belong to titanosaurs, some of the largest dinosaurs that ever walked the Earth.

Veneration of the Stone Balls as Kankar Bhairav

The villagers, including Farmer Vesta Mandloi, have traditionally revered these stones, known in local parlance as Kankar Bhairav. The fossils often lay at the root of a fig tree in open fields, and were part of a unique yearly ritual. This ritual diverged from conventional Hindu worship practices, and involved making farm animals walk over the stones for protection, a testament to the villagers’ belief in the stones’ protective qualities.

Scientific Discovery and Paleontological Significance

The revelation of the true nature of these revered objects came about when scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow took an interest in them. The Narmada valley, home to these fossils, is a treasure trove of prehistoric remnants from the era when dinosaurs roamed the region. This era came to a cataclysmic end approximately 65 million years ago due to volcanic activity.

The preservation of these fossils is in part attributed to the indigenous practices of the tribal people who have been safeguarding them for generations. A recent study published in the PLOS One research journal, which includes findings by amateur paleontologist Vishal Verma, reported the discovery of 256 titanosaur eggs in clusters in the Dhar district. These findings shed light on the breeding and nesting behaviors of titanosaurs, drawing parallels with modern-day birds.

A Geological Park to Preserve History and Culture

Plans are now afoot to establish a geological park in the area. This park will not only highlight these paleontological wonders but will also celebrate the ancient traditions of the local community. It’s a fitting tribute to a community that inadvertently preserved a chapter of Earth’s prehistoric past, even as they paid homage to their guardians of the land.

India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

