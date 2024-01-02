en English
Sachinder Mohan Sharma Appointed as DRM of Lucknow Division in Northern Railway

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Sachinder Mohan Sharma Appointed as DRM of Lucknow Division in Northern Railway

Sachinder Mohan Sharma, a distinguished member of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has been appointed as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lucknow division in the Northern Railway. The announcement was made by V S Dahiya, the joint secretary of the railway board. Before taking up this new role, Sharma exemplified his abilities as the DRM of the Thiruvananthapuram division in the Southern Railway, a post he held since March 2023.

Sharma’s Versatile Career

Sharma’s career in the railway sector spans diverse areas, including transportation, maintenance, and administration. His acumen and capabilities have led him to represent the Indian Railway and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) on an international stage, in Johannesburg.

Transition of Roles

As Sharma assumes his new position, Manish Thapliyal, the outgoing DRM of Lucknow, will step into the role of DRM for the Thiruvananthapuram division, marking a significant transition within the railway administration.

Noteworthy Achievements

During Sharma’s tenure, the inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham Junction took place, an event officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. The station is equipped with modern amenities such as elevators, escalators, and food plazas, and boasts an ‘IGBC certified green station building’ status. The Prime Minister also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and launched six new Vande Bharat Trains, and dedicated three railway projects worth Rs. 2300 crore towards regional rail infrastructure strengthening.

These developments underline the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, fostering connectivity, and bringing modern conveniences to Ayodhya, the cultural and spiritual heart of India. Sharma’s role in these remarkable achievements has undoubtedly marked a significant chapter in his illustrious career.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

