Sachin Vaze Seeks Pardon in Khwaja Yunus Case Amid Ongoing Supreme Court Proceedings

Dismissed police officer, Sachin Vaze, has appealed for clemency in the controversial Khwaja Yunus custodial death case. A significant shift in the two-decade-long trial, Vaze's plea for pardon contradicts his denial of involvement in the case. In a handwritten application submitted to the sessions court, Vaze outlines his desire for a full disclosure of the facts, while simultaneously asserting his non-involvement in the alleged murder of Yunus.

Disputed Involvement and Unidentified Body

Vaze's application focuses on two key points: the absence of direct accusations against him by the prosecution and the unidentified status of Yunus's body. The former officer insists that he only became involved with the investigation after the arrest and subsequent death of Yunus, and therefore had no means to verify the identity of the individuals apprehended.

Long-Standing Trials and Endured Hardships

Highlighting the protracted nature of the trial, Vaze draws attention to the hardships he has endured over the past 20 years. The case's pendency has had considerable impact on his livelihood and reputation. He pleads with the court to record his statement, hinting at a possible full disclosure of the facts surrounding the case.

Contentious Prosecution and Pending Supreme Court Decision

The Khwaja Yunus case remains shrouded in controversy. Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer, was arrested in relation to a bomb blast and later died while in police custody. The state CID filed a chargesheet against 14 officers involved in the case. However, the state government sanctioned the prosecution of only four, a decision that has since been contested and is currently pending before the Supreme Court. Vaze, despite seeking pardon, maintains his non-participation in Yunus's murder or disappearance.