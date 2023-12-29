en English
Business

Sachin Tendulkar’s Investment in Azad Engineering Skyrockets: A Sixfold Increase

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:55 pm EST
Sachin Tendulkar's Investment in Azad Engineering Skyrockets: A Sixfold Increase

Former cricket maestro, Sachin Tendulkar’s strategic investment in Azad Engineering has yielded an impressive sixfold increase following the company’s triumphant listing on the stock market. Tendulkar, who owns about 4.3 lakh shares, purchased each at an average cost of Rs 114.10 back in March 2023. As of December 28, these shares were listed at a striking Rs 720.

Notable Investors Reap Significant Returns

Interestingly, Tendulkar is not the sole sports personality to have made a savvy investment in Azad Engineering. Other celebrated athletes, including badminton champions Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, along with cricket veteran VVS Laxman, also saw their investments in the company triple. Each of these sports icons holds 44,000 shares, acquired at an adjusted price of Rs 228.17. Notably, none of these athletes made a move to sell their shares during the company’s IPO, having earned their shares earlier in 2023, following a stock split and the issuance of bonus shares.

Azad Engineering: A Formidable Player in the Aerospace Sector

Established in 1983, Azad Engineering has carved a niche for itself as a reputable manufacturer of aerospace components and turbines. Operating from its four state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad, the company services major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas sectors. Its distinguished clientele includes industry giants such as General Electric and Siemens Energy.

Future Outlook: A Positive Trajectory

Analysts hold a positive outlook for Azad Engineering, attributing it to the company’s long-term contracts, robust customer base, and clear revenue visibility. The company’s IPO was subscribed 80.6 times, witnessing significant interest from qualified institutional buyers, high net worth individuals, and retail investors. As for the use of the IPO proceeds, Azad Engineering aims to invest in new plant and machinery, repay outstanding debts, and allocate funds for general corporate purposes. Nevertheless, it is imperative to note that the information provided is for educational purposes only, and potential investors are advised to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

