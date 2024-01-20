Sabarimala Season Ends with Record Revenue and Pilgrimage Surge

The 2023-24 Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season culminated in a remarkable surge in both attendance and revenue, according to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Serving as the custodian of one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, the TDB declared an unprecedented total income of Rs 357.47 crore, a notable increase of Rs 10.35 crore compared to the previous year.

Surge in Spiritual Participation

Devotees from across the globe thronged the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, marking a significant rise in spiritual participation. The number of pilgrims witnessed a substantial increase, with over 50 lakh attendees, in contrast to the previous year's 44 lakh. This rise of approximately five lakh devotees reflects the ever-growing importance of the Sabarimala temple as a spiritual hub.

Impact on Local Economy

The surge in pilgrimage attendance and the resultant revenue hike have proven to be a boon to the local economy. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, grappling with financial constraints, reported a revenue of Rs 38.88 crore this season. The sale of traditional prasadam, including Aravana and Appam, also contributed substantially to the revenue, with Aravana alone accounting for Rs 146.99 crore.

Commitment to Enhancing Facilities

Despite the challenges posed by dense crowds and traffic snags, the successful completion of the season is attributed to the concerted efforts of various government departments. TDB President P S Prasanth has expressed a commitment to enhance facilities and amenities for the pilgrims in the coming years, indicating an unwavering dedication to the spiritual satisfaction of the devotees.

As the Sabarimala temple continues to resonate with spiritual significance for millions worldwide, the increase in revenue and pilgrim attendance not only underscores its prominence but also promises continued economic support for the local community. The successful conclusion of the 2023-24 season certainly sets the stage for an even more prosperous and spiritually fulfilling season in the years to come.