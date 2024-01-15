Sabarimala Aglow with Devotion: Thousands Witness Annual ‘Makarajyothi’

On the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti, Sabarimala, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, pulsated with spiritual fervor as thousands of devotees congregated to witness the annual ‘Makarajyothi’ event. The festival coincides with the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara), a celestial alignment that occurs usually in mid-January and is of significant religious importance to followers of the Ayyappan faith.

Devotion and Anticipation at Sabarimala

Devotees from different parts of India, united in their devotion to Lord Ayyappa, gathered at the Sabarimala temple on January 15, 2024, to witness the divine spectacle of Makara Jyothi. The annual Makaravilakku festival, steeped in faith and tradition, was marked by a peaceful and well-organized gathering with the authorities ensuring the safety and security of the participants. The event was not just a religious observance, but also a cultural extravaganza, with musical performances adding to the festive atmosphere.

‘Makarajyothi’: A Celestial Phenomenon

The highlight of the event is the lighting of the Makarajyothi, a celestial light that is believed to appear on the Ponnambalamedu hill, opposite the Sabarimala temple. This is considered an extremely auspicious occurrence and devotees believe it brings good luck and prosperity. The lighting of the flame at Ponnambalamedu Hill is a tradition that originates from the Malayaraya tribe residing in the Ponnambalamedu forest, and it is customary to light the auspicious lamp thrice on Makar Sankranti.

Managing the Sea of Devotees

To manage the large influx of pilgrims, the Travancore Devaswom Board had made elaborate arrangements for the event. Facilities were provided at ten points for the celestial light darshan, and special arrangements for food distribution were also in place, with contributions from the Tamil Nadu Devaswom Board. The temple remained open for darshan until January 20, enabling devotees to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

As the Sabarimala shrine once again reverberated with the chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ during the Makarajyothi, it was a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of the devotees, who undertake a rigorous journey every year to witness this divine spectacle.