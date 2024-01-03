S Jaishankar Highlights Unity of India’s Foreign Policies at Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav

In a striking affirmation of India’s strategic approach to foreign affairs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav Celebration in New Delhi, underscored the interconnectedness of India’s foreign policy, foreign economic policy, and foreign commerce policy. For him, these are not disparate entities but various stages of a unified strategy designed to project India’s influence and interests on the global stage.

The Vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Central to Jaishankar’s vision is the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, a policy that embraces the cultural and material diversity of India. By showcasing the uniqueness of each region through tangible products, ODOP doesn’t just promote regional economic growth, but also fosters a sense of national unity and pride. The initiative has been lauded for its potential to prepare India for greater global engagement.

High-Level Engagement and Diplomacy

Jaishankar paid tribute to the relentless efforts of the Commerce Ministry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, which have led to India achieving its highest-ever export levels. He also pointed out that both he and Goyal, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have actively engaged with India’s commercial representatives and ambassadors abroad, a strategic move to promote Indian exports and bolster the country’s economic footprint.

ODOP’s Role in G20 Summit

Highlighting the significance of the ODOP initiative, Jaishankar presented it as a crucial element in the organization of the G20 summit. The summit, held in multiple cities across India, served as an opportunity to project a comprehensive image of the country to the world. It’s clear that the initiative isn’t just about economic growth—it’s also a tool for diplomatic outreach and international image-building.