Business

RVNL Shares Surge on Major Infrastructure Project Announcement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
RVNL Shares Surge on Major Infrastructure Project Announcement

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) saw a surge of nearly 2% in early trading hours on January 3, following the announcement of a major infrastructure overhaul. The project, focused on the upgrade of the Varkala Sivagiri railway station, has sparked renewed investor interest in the state-owned firm.

Investing in Infrastructure

The Varkala Sivagiri railway station upgrade, valued at Rs 123.36 crore, is a joint venture where RVNL holds 49% stake. The remaining 51% is held by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL). As outlined in the official filing by RVNL, the project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Strategic Partnerships for Growth

In addition to this, RVNL has partnered with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) to identify and propose financially viable railway projects. These projects, subject to meeting certain conditions and expected returns, could potentially gain funding from REC. This alliance aims to enhance railway infrastructure and financial management through these strategic partnerships.

Outperforming the Market

Over the past six months, RVNL’s shares have delivered a robust return of 48.67%, significantly outperforming the Nifty50 index’s return of 12.13% for the same period. This performance underscores the company’s strong positioning in the market, bolstered by its ongoing infrastructure projects and strategic alliances.

Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

