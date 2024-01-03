Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India’s FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report

According to a recent report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, rural demand is expected to continue to pose significant challenges for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry in India during the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 (Q3FY24). The report anticipates that rural volumes for FMCGs will remain flat or may slightly decline year-over-year, in contrast with urban volumes. This trend is largely attributed to the high unemployment rates and increased demand for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in rural areas, a clear indication of rural stress.

FMCGs’ Gross Margins and Advertising Spending

Despite the potential decrease in rural volumes, most players in the FMCG sector are anticipated to record an increase in gross margins year-over-year. This could subsequently lead to increased advertising spending. However, value sales are expected to be subdued due to the deflation of categories because of these higher gross margins.

Winter and Festival Demands

The report indicates that the demand during the winter and festival seasons in Q3FY24 did not meet the expected levels. Consequently, the report forecasts that volumes in Q4FY24 will likely remain muted as well. Nevertheless, a gradual recovery is predicted for FY25. This recovery is expected to coincide with the upcoming general elections and a potential reduction in inflation rates.

Companies Expected to Perform Well

Despite the projected challenges, companies such as United Breweries and Nestle are expected to perform well in terms of sales and volume growth for the December quarter. The report also highlights that despite the challenges faced in rural areas, management of various FMCG companies have observed continued growth in urban demand. The FMCG sector’s growth has been less aggressive this year due to weak demand sentiment linked to inflation, particularly in rural areas, the emergence of smaller competitors, and alternative spending options. Before the pandemic, rural markets were growing at twice the rate of urban markets, but the demand has slowed in recent times.

Adding to this, the FMCG sector is undergoing a transformative supply chain revolution with the infusion of digital technologies, autonomous material handling equipment, and the integration of AI. Companies are embracing digital transformation as a core strategy to build a resilient supply chain system and improve management practices. The Ministry of Rural Development recently inked a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail’s JioMart to extend the reach of Self Help Groups (SHGs) associated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY NRLM), ultimately empowering SHG artisans in rural India.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is pushing larger packs meant for modern retail chains in general trade in an effort to boost volume-led growth. The company is also focusing on direct distribution in urban retail and has revised distributor margins to optimize costs. Despite these efforts, volume growth is likely to remain weak in Q3 and Q4 of FY24 due to delayed winter, rural stress, and weaker-than-expected festive offtake. Analysts predict a gradual recovery in volume growth for the FMCG sector in FY25.