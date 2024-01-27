Rupantaran Foundation Honored at Ladies Study Group Annual Awards; Union Minister Smriti Irani Attends

The Ladies Study Group Charitable Trust, a prominent women's organization in Kolkata, celebrated its annual award ceremony for the year 2023-24 with great fervor and enthusiasm. The event, highlighted by the presence of Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, served as a platform to recognize and honor meaningful efforts towards women's empowerment and education.

Rupantaran Foundation: A Beacon of Hope

Among the distinguished attendees was the Rupantaran Foundation, an organization founded in 2009 with the mission of supporting the education of girls from financially weaker backgrounds. Their commendable efforts were acknowledged as they received an award, presented by Minister Irani herself, commemorating their dedication towards creating a brighter future for underprivileged girls.

Cultural Performances and Personal Anecdotes

The event was enriched with a cultural touch as children from Ektara NGO performed a captivating dance routine, drawing applause from the audience. The evening was not just about awards and performances; it also provided a platform for heartfelt discussions and sharing of personal journeys. The president of the Ladies Study Group, Bhawna Agarwal, engaged in a riveting conversation with Minister Smriti Irani, revealing personal anecdotes that shaped her life.

Success Beyond Conventional Markers

In a thought-provoking address, Minister Irani emphasized, 'Success is just success; it doesn't encompass life.' Her words echoed throughout the hall, urging the attendees to reflect on the broader aspects of achievement beyond the conventional markers of success. The event concluded on a poignant note, leaving the audience with much to ponder about life, success, and the crucial role of education and empowerment in shaping a better future for girls.