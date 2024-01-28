RSS HQ in Nagpur Declared 'No-Drone' Zone; RSS Chief Attends International Conference

In a significant move, the Nagpur Police have marked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur as a "no-drone" zone until March 28, curbing all forms of photography, videography, and drone usage in the vicinity. Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje issued the order under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), citing potential security threats. The densely populated Mahal area, which houses the RSS headquarters, is particularly vulnerable due to its easy accessibility for photography and drone videography. Violators of this order are set to face legal repercussions under Indian Penal code section 188.

RSS Chief Participates in International Conference

In related news, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat graced a cultural procession at the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh, Assam. The event, steered by the International Centre for Cultural Studies, had a lofty goal: to fortify indigenous faiths and counteract the erosion of cultural heritage. The conference saw participation from spiritual leaders spanning 40 countries, underlining the significance of rejuvenating indigenous faiths on a global scale and facilitating an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge.

Global Exchange of Ancient Indigenous Wisdom

The International Conference and Gathering of Elders is a unique platform that brings together spiritual leaders and elders from myriad ancient traditions and cultures worldwide. The core focus is on cultural exchange and sustainable prosperity. The conference agenda was packed with panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights, all centered around ecological wisdom, collaborative governance, and the revival of traditions.

Revitalizing Indigenous Faiths and Preventing Cultural Erosion

The conference aimed at creating shared sustainable prosperity for the world by fostering an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge. The International Centre for Cultural Studies, a non-political, non-religious, non-profit socio-cultural forum, organized the event. This forum allows elders of ancient traditions and cultures to exchange knowledge and wisdom, thereby reinforcing the importance of indigenous faith and culture in contemporary society.