RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity in Addressing Sanatan Dharma Challenges

Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), delivered a stirring address at the ‘Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan – 2023’ in Assam, emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing challenges related to Sanatan Dharma, the spiritual underpinning of Hindu culture. His message comes at a time when the need for cultural consolidation within Hindu communities is more pressing than ever, given the rapidly changing socio-political landscape in India.

Invoking Unity Amidst Diversity

In this conference that brought together an impressive gathering of 104 spiritual leaders representing 48 Satras from Assam and 37 religious institutions and sects from the Northeastern states, the focus was on fostering harmony among diverse spiritual traditions. The discussions revolved around regional issues, the vitality of unity amidst diversity, and the necessity for solidarity among various spiritual sects.

Emphasizing an Inclusive Tradition

Dr. Bhagwat underscored the inclusive tradition of ‘Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti,’ urging Bharat to maintain its stance on spreading the message of peace and coexistence on a global scale. He appealed to spiritual leaders to contribute to society through service, education, healthcare, and employment. Furthermore, he stressed the need for unity in diversity and advocated the eradication of social evils through benevolent behavior, taking inspiration from the social reforms initiated by Assam’s Shrimant Shankardev.

Strengthening the Commitment Towards Cultural Consolidation

The Sarsanghchalak’s two-day visit concluded with a public meeting in Majuli, reinforcing the commitment to fostering unity and preserving Bharat’s spiritual values. His call for unity is significant as it underscores the RSS’s stance on fostering solidarity among Hindus to sustain and promote their religious and cultural practices. As a right-wing, Hindu-nationalist organization, the RSS plays a pivotal role in shaping the socio-political landscape in India, and Dr. Bhagwat’s statements are reflective of the organization’s broader goals.