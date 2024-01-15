en English
RSMSSB Releases Admit Cards for Informatics Assistant Exam 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
RSMSSB Releases Admit Cards for Informatics Assistant Exam 2023

In a recent development, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has made available the admit cards for the Informatics Assistant Exam 2023 on January 14. The admit cards are made accessible on the RSMSSB’s official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and can also be downloaded using the provided Whatsapp number 9461062046. The preliminary examination is slated for January 21, 2024, set to be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Exam Structure and Details

The forthcoming exam will consist of 100 questions, with each question carrying one mark. The duration of the examination will be three hours. The examination will test candidates’ aptitude, general awareness in information technology, and their grasp of the fundamentals of computers. This rigorous process aims to select the most suitable candidates for the 2730 Informatics Assistant posts.

Recruitment Drive and Procedure

The recruitment drive had begun on January 27 and concluded on March 2, 2023, with the goal of filling the vacant Informatics Assistant positions. As part of the selection procedure, candidates will first appear for a written test. Those who pass this stage will proceed to a typing test and document verification. Based on their performance, candidates will be shortlisted as Informatics Assistants or Suchna Sahayak.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are required to use their login credentials to download the admit card from the official website. On the exam day, they need to carry a hard copy of the admit card alongside a valid ID proof to ensure hassle-free entry into the examination hall. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website, ensuring easy access for all candidates.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

