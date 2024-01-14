RSMSSB Announces the Reopening of Registration for 5934 Animal Attendant Posts

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the re-initiation of the registration process for the recruitment of Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) posts. This move is set to benefit a large number of aspirants seeking government jobs in Rajasthan, with the application window reopening on January 19, 2024, and remaining open until February 17, 2024.

An Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

With a total of 5934 vacancies up for grabs, this recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for candidates who have completed their secondary education or its equivalent from a recognized board. Further, the candidates must have knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and be familiar with the culture of Rajasthan. The age criteria for the applicants have been set between 18 to 40 years, thereby allowing a wide demographic to apply for the posts.

Understanding the Recruitment Process

The selection process for the Animal Attendant posts will involve multiple stages, including a written exam and medical examination. The exam pattern has a 70% weightage for the first part and 30% for the second part. Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the syllabus and exam pattern to ensure a strong preparation strategy. Details regarding the selection process can be found on the RSMSSB’s official website.

Impact on the Employment Landscape in Rajasthan

The recruitment of 5934 Animal Attendants by RSMSSB is set to make a significant contribution to the employment landscape in Rajasthan. By offering these vacancies, the board reaffirms its commitment towards merit-based selection and facilitating employment opportunities in the state. With the application process being carried out online, the drive is expected to be accessible and straightforward for the applicants.