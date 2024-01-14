en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

RSMSSB Announces the Reopening of Registration for 5934 Animal Attendant Posts

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
RSMSSB Announces the Reopening of Registration for 5934 Animal Attendant Posts

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the re-initiation of the registration process for the recruitment of Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) posts. This move is set to benefit a large number of aspirants seeking government jobs in Rajasthan, with the application window reopening on January 19, 2024, and remaining open until February 17, 2024.

An Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

With a total of 5934 vacancies up for grabs, this recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for candidates who have completed their secondary education or its equivalent from a recognized board. Further, the candidates must have knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and be familiar with the culture of Rajasthan. The age criteria for the applicants have been set between 18 to 40 years, thereby allowing a wide demographic to apply for the posts.

Understanding the Recruitment Process

The selection process for the Animal Attendant posts will involve multiple stages, including a written exam and medical examination. The exam pattern has a 70% weightage for the first part and 30% for the second part. Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the syllabus and exam pattern to ensure a strong preparation strategy. Details regarding the selection process can be found on the RSMSSB’s official website.

Impact on the Employment Landscape in Rajasthan

The recruitment of 5934 Animal Attendants by RSMSSB is set to make a significant contribution to the employment landscape in Rajasthan. By offering these vacancies, the board reaffirms its commitment towards merit-based selection and facilitating employment opportunities in the state. With the application process being carried out online, the drive is expected to be accessible and straightforward for the applicants.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Tech Stocks Propel India's Nifty 50 to New Highs: Approaching the Anticipated 22,000 Threshold
In an exceptional display of bullishness on January 12, technology stocks drove India’s Nifty 50 to a fresh peak following a period of consolidation. The Nifty 50 index wound up just shy of the 21,900 mark, leaving experts to speculate about its imminent breach of the long-awaited 22,000 threshold. This anticipated milestone is buttressed by
Tech Stocks Propel India's Nifty 50 to New Highs: Approaching the Anticipated 22,000 Threshold
Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi: Flights Diverted, Homeless Seek Shelter
28 mins ago
Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi: Flights Diverted, Homeless Seek Shelter
Delhi Schools to Reopen with Adjusted Timings Amid Cold Wave and 'Severe' Air Quality
28 mins ago
Delhi Schools to Reopen with Adjusted Timings Amid Cold Wave and 'Severe' Air Quality
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: A Tribute to India's Heroes
7 mins ago
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: A Tribute to India's Heroes
Teliamura Police Station in Tripura Honored as State's Best for 2023
7 mins ago
Teliamura Police Station in Tripura Honored as State's Best for 2023
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
26 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
4 mins
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
5 mins
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
5 mins
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
5 mins
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
6 mins
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
6 mins
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
11 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
11 mins
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
11 mins
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app