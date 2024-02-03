RRB Chandigarh Unveils Recruitment Calendar for 2024

In a recent announcement, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of Chandigarh has published its Annual Recruitment Calendar for the year 2024. The calendar outlines the timeline for the recruitment processes for several posts within the railway department, providing a roadmap for prospective candidates.

Recruitment for Key Positions

The recruitment drive for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) position is set to take place from January to March 2024. This is a crucial role within the railway operations, requiring technical skills and a deep understanding of locomotive functioning. Subsequently, the selection process for RRB Technicians is scheduled from April to June, a window of three months dedicated to identifying and enlisting skilled technicians to ensure smooth railway operations.

Non-Technical Recruitment

In addition to the technical roles, the calendar also details the recruitment for non-technical popular categories. These include graduate (Level 4, 5 & 6) and undergraduate (Level 2 & 3) positions, which are set to be filled from July to September 2024. These roles are diverse, encompassing multiple departments and functions within the railway ecosystem.

How to Access the RRB Recruitment Calendar

Interested candidates can download the RRB Recruitment Annual Calendar 2024 from the official website of the RRB Chandigarh. The site provides further details regarding each recruitment process, along with a step-by-step guide for downloading the calendar. This resource offers a comprehensive overview of the upcoming recruitment activities, enabling candidates to plan and strategize their preparation for the RRB Exams 2024.