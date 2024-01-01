en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Royal Enfield’s December Sales Miss Market Expectations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Royal Enfield’s December Sales Miss Market Expectations

Motorcycle manufacturing giant, Royal Enfield, reported its total sales for December at 63,387 units, a figure that fell short of market expectations. The data, released by parent company Eicher Motors Ltd., offers a snapshot into the company’s performance and the market demand for its products.

Performance of Different Models

The sales report highlighted a 7% drop in overall sales, with the highest dip noticed in the sales of models with an engine capacity up to 350cc, which fell by 10% to 55,401 units. However, models with an engine capacity exceeding 350cc saw an 11% rise in sales, with 7,986 units sold.

Export Numbers Take a Hit

Beyond domestic sales, Royal Enfield’s export figures also took a hit, falling 29% to 6,906 units. The decline in exports is a crucial indicator of international demand for Royal Enfield’s motorcycles and could potentially point towards broader market trends.

Expectations vs Reality

A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected the sale of 68,667 units for December, indicating a significant discrepancy between the projected and the actual figures. This raises questions about the accuracy of market expectations and the possible factors contributing to the lower sales volume. The sales figures of Royal Enfield are not only indicative of the company’s business health but also provide a window into consumer confidence and spending in the automotive sector.

0
Automotive Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tesla's Cybertruck: A Testament to Innovation Amidst Production Challenges

By Justice Nwafor

New Regulations Decrease Eligible EV Models for $7,500 US Tax Credit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sydney Motorists to Reap Benefits from Government's Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523

By Salman Khan

India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth a ...
@Automotive · 1 hour
India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth a ...
heart comment 0
Border Force Authorities Amp Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes

By Bijay Laxmi

Border Force Authorities Amp Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
Electric Vehicles: A Sales Slowdown Amidst Record Investments

By Ebenezer Mensah

Electric Vehicles: A Sales Slowdown Amidst Record Investments
Royal Enfield’s December Sales Dip Below Projections, Reveals Market Dynamics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Royal Enfield's December Sales Dip Below Projections, Reveals Market Dynamics
India’s Passenger Vehicle Industry Reports Record Growth Amid Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Reports Record Growth Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
30 seconds
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
36 seconds
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
2 mins
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
2 mins
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
4 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
5 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
5 mins
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
5 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
16 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
23 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
31 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app