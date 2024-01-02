Royal Enfield Unveils New Himalayan Motorcycle: A Beast Redefined

Royal Enfield has unveiled its new and improved version of the Himalayan motorcycle, raising the bar for the industry with a host of updates and enhancements over its predecessor. Built on a fresh steel twin-spar frame, the bike is equipped with a 43mm USD fork and a mono-shock at the rear, both offering 200mm of travel. With a significant ground clearance of 230mm and an adjustable seat height ranging from 805mm to 845mm, the Himalayan carves its niche in the motorcycle world.

Designed for the Adventurous

The Himalayan’s design takes into account the requirements of thrill-seekers and adventurers. It now rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with tyres specifically designed for this model. The braking system, composed of a 320mm disc in the front and a 270mm disc in the rear, is enhanced by dual-channel ABS that can be deactivated at the rear wheel, offering riders the flexibility needed for varied terrains.

A Powerful Heart

Powering this beast is a state-of-the-art liquid-cooled 452cc engine, delivering an impressive 40hp and 40Nm of torque. The engine, christened the Sherpa 450, is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, ensuring smooth and responsive riding experience. To add to its appeal, the motorcycle features a 4-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Google Maps data, music controls, and ride-by-wire technology with two distinct riding modes, Eco and Performance, allowing riders to customize their journey as they wish.

Price and Availability

Following its launch at the Moto Verse, the new Himalayan has seen its first price increase, ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000. The starting price is now set at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Potential buyers can reserve the bike online with a token amount of Rs. 10,000 and choose from three color options. The top variant, the sophisticated Hanle Black, is priced at Rs 2.98 lakh. Despite the price hike, the Himalayan 450 remains a competitive choice, particularly when compared to the starting price of the KTM 390 Adventure spoke-wheel variant.