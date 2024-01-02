en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Royal Enfield Unveils New Himalayan Motorcycle: A Beast Redefined

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Royal Enfield Unveils New Himalayan Motorcycle: A Beast Redefined

Royal Enfield has unveiled its new and improved version of the Himalayan motorcycle, raising the bar for the industry with a host of updates and enhancements over its predecessor. Built on a fresh steel twin-spar frame, the bike is equipped with a 43mm USD fork and a mono-shock at the rear, both offering 200mm of travel. With a significant ground clearance of 230mm and an adjustable seat height ranging from 805mm to 845mm, the Himalayan carves its niche in the motorcycle world.

Designed for the Adventurous

The Himalayan’s design takes into account the requirements of thrill-seekers and adventurers. It now rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with tyres specifically designed for this model. The braking system, composed of a 320mm disc in the front and a 270mm disc in the rear, is enhanced by dual-channel ABS that can be deactivated at the rear wheel, offering riders the flexibility needed for varied terrains.

A Powerful Heart

Powering this beast is a state-of-the-art liquid-cooled 452cc engine, delivering an impressive 40hp and 40Nm of torque. The engine, christened the Sherpa 450, is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, ensuring smooth and responsive riding experience. To add to its appeal, the motorcycle features a 4-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Google Maps data, music controls, and ride-by-wire technology with two distinct riding modes, Eco and Performance, allowing riders to customize their journey as they wish.

Price and Availability

Following its launch at the Moto Verse, the new Himalayan has seen its first price increase, ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000. The starting price is now set at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Potential buyers can reserve the bike online with a token amount of Rs. 10,000 and choose from three color options. The top variant, the sophisticated Hanle Black, is priced at Rs 2.98 lakh. Despite the price hike, the Himalayan 450 remains a competitive choice, particularly when compared to the starting price of the KTM 390 Adventure spoke-wheel variant.

0
Automotive India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sonic Automotive: Strong Growth Amid Investor Skepticism

By Nimrah Khatoon

Pune RTO Unveils New Two-Wheeler Registration Series

By Rafia Tasleem

Nissan Celebrates 90 Years with a Poll on Greatest Transport Innovations

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Couple's 'Forever Car' Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

By Momen Zellmi

Norway's EV Market Soars: Tesla Dominates as Electric Vehicles Hit 82% ...
@Automotive · 3 mins
Norway's EV Market Soars: Tesla Dominates as Electric Vehicles Hit 82% ...
heart comment 0
All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality

By Sakchi Khandelwal

All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up

By Salman Khan

The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
Tesla Holds Sway in Norway’s Car Market Amid Global Shift to Electric Vehicles

By Justice Nwafor

Tesla Holds Sway in Norway's Car Market Amid Global Shift to Electric Vehicles
MG Hector Plus Diesel: Redefining Luxury and Comfort in Indian SUV Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

MG Hector Plus Diesel: Redefining Luxury and Comfort in Indian SUV Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
41 seconds
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
46 seconds
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
1 min
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
1 min
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
1 min
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
2 mins
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
2 mins
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
2 mins
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
52 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app