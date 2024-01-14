en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Roxburgh House: A Beacon of Hope for Calcutta’s Heritage and Economy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Roxburgh House: A Beacon of Hope for Calcutta’s Heritage and Economy

Standing on the banks of the Hooghly River in India, Roxburgh House has silently witnessed the ebb and flow of history. Once a symbol of British Raj’s dominance in the 19th century, the grand colonnaded building was enclosed by what was once the world’s largest botanical gardens. However, its importance dwindled after the capital of the British Empire in India shifted from Calcutta to New Delhi in 1911. After India’s independence in 1947, the building’s significance further declined, falling into disrepair and eventual abandonment. But today, this historical site is poised for a revival.

Roxburgh House: A New Chapter

The Roxburgh International Hub Project marks a turning point for Roxburgh House. This initiative serves as a beacon of hope and an essential part of a broader movement led by conservationists. The experts argue that restoration of architectural landmarks can function as a potent engine for economic development. The revitalization of this 19th-century building under the project embodies this belief.

Economic Regeneration through Architectural Restoration

The project aims at using architectural restoration as a catalyst for economic regeneration. In essence, it seeks to breathe new life into the city’s heritage and economy. This strategy is not just about restoring old architecture; it’s about harnessing the potential of these structures to drive economic growth. The initiative is a symbol of optimism and ambition for conservationists, as they bank on the power of preservation and restoration.

Implications for Calcutta

The Roxburgh International Hub Project is particularly significant for Calcutta, one of Asia’s largest cities. As the city seeks to rejuvenate its historical assets and boost tourism, the project presents an opportunity for Calcutta to reclaim its past glory. The restoration of Roxburgh House could serve as a model for other cities, demonstrating the potential of architectural conservation as a tool for urban renewal and economic development.

0
History India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
1 hour ago
Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne
Denmark heralded a new era in its royal history on Sunday, as Queen Margrethe II abdicated her throne, passing the scepter to her son, King Frederik X. The significant event, marking the first voluntary abdication in nearly 900 years, took place at the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, amidst a sea of onlookers, estimated to exceed
Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne
The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles
4 hours ago
The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone
6 hours ago
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
1 hour ago
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
Celebrating the AP Top 25's 75th Anniversary: A Tribute to Iconic College Basketball Venues
2 hours ago
Celebrating the AP Top 25's 75th Anniversary: A Tribute to Iconic College Basketball Venues
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
3 hours ago
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
1 hour
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
1 hour
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
1 hour
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
1 hour
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
1 hour
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 hour
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
1 hour
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
1 hour
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
1 hour
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
8 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
10 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
15 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app