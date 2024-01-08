Rourkela Airport’s Routine Flight Cancellations: A Complex Land Acquisition Issue Halts Progress

A complex land acquisition issue is at the heart of the ongoing routine flight cancellations at Rourkela Airport. The absence of an Instrument Landing System (ILS), essential for night landings and overall service enhancement, has been a major bottleneck. The installation of the ILS is stalled due to a multi-tiered land acquisition issue involving the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the Odisha government, and the Ministry of Steel.

The Land Acquisition Conundrum

The AAI needs land for the ILS installation. Unfortunately, the desired land is currently under lease to SAIL by the Odisha government. For the AAI to obtain the land, it must first be released by the Ministry of Steel to the Odisha government. From there, the state government can transfer it to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the AAI’s use. This bureaucratic labyrinth has delayed the ILS installation, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Governmental Miscommunications

Despite numerous communications between the involved ministries and the Odisha government, the process has not been initiated. Sundargarh MP Jual Oram has urged Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, to expedite the matter. This plea has led to responses indicating the current infeasibility of night landing facilities due to the land acquisition issue.

Looking Forward

Scindia has suggested that the AAI could consider the installation of the ILS if SAIL, the airport operator, proposes it. The resolution of this issue now largely depends on Scindia’s intervention to facilitate the land transfer through his dual role in the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The immediate need is for decisive action to resolve the land acquisition issue and to improve the services at Rourkela Airport for the convenience of passengers.