Business

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju’s Amidst Company Turmoil

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju’s Amidst Company Turmoil

In a significant development, Roshan Thomas, Group General Counsel at Byju’s, has announced his departure from the leading edtech firm. This marks yet another senior-level exit from the company, a pattern observed over recent months. Prior to Thomas, a series of top executives, including CEO Mrinal Mohit, CFO Ajay Goel, CTO Ajit Goel, and CBO Prathyusha Agarwal, have vacated their positions. Additionally, Ananya Tripathi, CEO of Byju’s subsidiary WhiteHat Jr, resigned in August 2023.

Leadership Exodus and Challenges

The departure of Asheesh Sharma, who served as the Head of JEE & NEET at Byju’s, has also been confirmed. Sharma has now joined upGrad’s subsidiary, KnowledgeHut, as its CEO. The string of departures at Byju’s, India’s most valued start-up, highlights the serious challenges the company has been grappling with throughout 2022.

The issues range from accusations of accounting irregularities and mis-selling courses, to mass layoffs. The company also faced a slump in demand for online learning, further aggravated by a cutback in venture capital funding. These problems have not only shaken the company’s internal structure but also led to the departure of investor board members, citing differences with Byju Raveendran, the company’s founder.

Broader Impact on the Edtech Sector

The leadership reshuffle isn’t confined to Byju’s. The entire edtech sector has been experiencing a similar trend. For instance, upGrad has been actively hiring for key leadership positions amidst a reported 96% revenue jump for FY23. However, the company’s subsidiaries, Campus and Harappa Education, had to lay off nearly a third of their employees during 2023.

Simultaneously, Subramanyam Reddy, former CEO of upGrad’s upskilling platform, KnowledgeHut, has resigned. His resignation was followed by the appointment of former BYJU’S executive, Asheesh Sharma, as the new president of short courses and bootcamps at KnowledgeHut. upGrad reported losses of INR 1,141.5 Cr during the fiscal year 2023, despite its operating revenue crossing the INR 1,000 Cr mark.

All these changes reflect a significant churn in the Indian edtech sector, as top-level exits become more prevalent due to funding challenges and regulatory pressures. The sector seems to be in a state of flux, with companies striving to adapt and stay afloat amidst a host of challenges.

Business Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

