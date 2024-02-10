RoofandFloor.com Launches Two-Day Property Show in Hyderabad, Featuring 200 Residential Projects

Hyderabad's Meydan Expo Centre near Hi-Tec City buzzed with excitement as RoofandFloor.com launched a two-day property show, unveiling around 200 residential projects. The event, which commenced on February 10, 2024, drew approximately 1,000 attendees on its first day. K. Srinivasa Rao, a TS RERA member, emphasized the significance of timely project completion in response to consumer complaints about delays. The exposition primarily targets first-time home buyers aged 25-35 and retirees seeking investment opportunities.

A Showcase of Diversity

The property show presented an array of projects, each distinct in its offerings. Silpa's Kalpavriksha, a budget-friendly housing project, boasts vibrant open spaces and large balconies. Canny Aravindam, another notable project, prides itself on well-ventilated spaces and a stimulating environment. Aparna CyberHeights, a gated community in Osman Nagar, features elegant 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK apartments. Jain Fairmount Sri Ram Garden 2, located in the premium area of Kompally, offers a 3 BHK flat for INR 1.28 Crore.

Luxury living is redefined at Vajram IXORA, a collection of 3 BHK premium apartments in the up-and-coming residential hub of Gopanpally Nallagandla Tellapur. Additionally, various other projects are available for sale in different localities of Hyderabad, including Kollur, Alwal, Kondapur, and Hastinapuram, with prices ranging from INR 97.5 Lac to INR 2.15 Crore.

Empowerment Through Knowledge

The event aimed to equip home buyers with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions. Rajesh Shetty, a first-time home buyer, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to explore various properties and connect with reliable builders. "The expert advice I received here is invaluable," he shared. "It's reassuring to know that I'm making a sound investment."

K. Srinivasa Rao, who attended the event, stressed the importance of timely project completion. "There have been numerous complaints from consumers about delays," he said. "Builders must adhere to the agreed-upon timelines to maintain trust and credibility."

Building Dreams Together

The property show was made possible by the support of several prominent builders, including Aparna Constructions, Vasavi Group, Rajapushpa Properties, Radhey Group, and Ankura Homes. These main sponsors showcased their projects, offering potential buyers a glimpse into their vision of the future.

As the sun set on the first day of the exposition, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of hope and anticipation. For many, the property show represented not just an investment opportunity, but a chance to build a new life, a new home. And as they left the Meydan Expo Centre, clutching brochures and dreams, there was a palpable sense that Hyderabad's skyline would never be the same again.

