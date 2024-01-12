Rohit Shetty Addresses Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality

Esteemed Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for crafting a cinematic ‘cop universe’ brimming with action and thrills, recently defended allegations that his work glorifies police brutality. This comes as Shetty prepares for the release of his latest film venture, ‘Singham Again’, and his debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’.

Shetty’s Stance on Police Portrayal

In an enlightening interview with Film Companion, Shetty offered his perspective on the depiction of law enforcement in his films. He categorically stated that he does not endorse the killing of innocent individuals or unlawful actions by police. Shetty reasoned that in situations where an officer is under fire, a different response is necessary. He underscored the importance of instilling fear in society to maintain order, a theme recurrent in his films.

Facing Criticism and Trolling

Despite facing a barrage of criticism and trolling for his views and the portrayal of police in his films, Shetty remains resolute. He opines that his work offers a nuanced perspective on the harsh realities officers confront for society’s safety, thereby inviting viewers to consider the challenging circumstances encountered by police officers in the line of duty.

Upcoming Projects: ‘Indian Police Force’ and ‘Singham Again’

Shetty recently unveiled a teaser for the web series ‘Indian Police Force’, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The series, well-received thus far, is intended to honor the selfless service of the national police force and is imbued with patriotic themes. It is scheduled to release on January 19 on Prime Video India. Additionally, Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, the third installment in the Singham franchise, features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. The release date for this anticipated film, however, remains unconfirmed.