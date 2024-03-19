RNGAwards Unveil Top Investigative Journalists: Uncovering Truths, Changing Lives

The Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism have unveiled the winners for the years 2021 and 2022, celebrating the fearless pursuit of truth and the impactful storytelling by investigative journalists. Presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a ceremony held in New Delhi, these awards highlight the crucial role of investigative journalism in fostering transparency and accountability within society.

2021 and 2022 Winners Spotlight

In the category of Investigative Journalism (Print), Devesh Kumar and Arun Gondane from LoksattaLive (2021) were honored for their investigation into recruitment exam malpractices and the dubious role of the conducting company. For 2022, Zoya Hussain and Hera Rizwan of TRT World were recognized for their story on the alarming rate of hysterectomies among India's women manual scavengers. In the Broadcast category, Meghnad Bose from The Quint (2021) received accolades for his detailed examination of the PM-CARES fund's money trail for vaccine development, using RTI replies and extensive follow-ups. Saurabh Shukla of NDTV (2022) was awarded for his documentary that exposed the truth behind a case of custodial torture in Saharanpur.

Challenges and Impact

The awarded stories not only brought to light hidden truths but also underscored the significant challenges journalists face in their pursuit of truth. From navigating bureaucratic red tape to confronting powerful entities, these journalists demonstrated unwavering commitment to their craft. Their stories have sparked public debates, led to policy changes, and, most importantly, raised awareness on critical issues affecting the lives of the marginalized. The jury, comprising esteemed figures like Justice B N Srikrishna and Dr SY Quraishi, commended the winners for their novel storytelling, reporting challenges, and societal impact.

The Importance of Investigative Journalism

Investigative journalism serves as a pillar of democracy, holding the powerful to account and giving voice to the voiceless. The Ramnath Goenka Awards aim to not only recognize the outstanding contributions of journalists but also to inspire future generations to continue this noble pursuit. In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, the diligence, integrity, and bravery of investigative journalists are more important than ever. These awards celebrate those who dare to delve deeper, shining a light on the stories that matter.

The RNGAwards serve as a reminder of the vital role investigative journalism plays in shaping a more informed, just, and equitable society. By honoring these journalists, the awards underscore the enduring value of stories that question, challenge, and ultimately change lives for the better.