RLV Ramakrishnan's Mohiniyattam Revolution: Artistic Protest Against Racism in Kerala

Renowned dancer RLV Ramakrishnan has taken a stand against racism and casteism in the arts by planning performances of Mohiniyattam across Kerala. His decision comes in response to racist slurs directed at him by senior dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, marking a significant moment in the state's cultural landscape.

Advertisment

Art as Protest

Ramakrishnan's initiative to perform Mohiniyattam on every stage in Kerala serves as an artistic and peaceful protest against the derogatory remarks made by Sathyabhama. This move has garnered widespread support from the artistic community, political leaders, and cultural institutions, emphasizing the collective disapproval of such regressive attitudes. Ramakrishnan's embrace of the stage as a platform for protest not only challenges the racist comments but also celebrates the inclusivity and diversity inherent in the arts.

Legal Action and Societal Support

Advertisment

In addition to his artistic protest, Ramakrishnan has initiated legal action against Sathyabhama, seeking justice for the unacceptable comments made. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also stepped in, investigating the matter further. The overwhelming support Ramakrishnan has received highlights a societal shift towards rejecting discrimination and embracing equality within cultural expressions.

A Call for Change

Ramakrishnan's advocacy for renaming Mohiniyattam to Kairali Nritham, in honor of its inclusivity and roots in Kerala's culture, proposes a significant shift in how traditional arts are perceived and practiced. His journey from facing discrimination to leading a movement for change in the arts world is a testament to resilience and the power of art as a tool for social justice.

As Ramakrishnan continues to grace stages across Kerala with his performances, his protest goes beyond personal vindication, aiming to alter the cultural narrative and promote an inclusive future for all artists. This movement not only challenges existing prejudices but also paves the way for a more equitable and diverse artistic community in Kerala.