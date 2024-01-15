RITES Maps Out Tricity Metro Project to Transform Transportation Landscape by 2053

Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) is charting the roadmap for a new metro rail project aimed to connect the three cities of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula in the Chandigarh Capital Region (CCR). This grand undertaking, known as the Tricity Metro Project, is a strategic response to the anticipated population boom and corresponding transportation demands of the Tricity, projected to house approximately 48 lakh inhabitants by 2053.

Metro Network: An Imperative for Tricity

RITES recently published a Traffic and System Selection Report, pinpointing a compelling need for a metro network in the Tricity. The report’s findings shed light on the current transportation patterns, revealing that a significant chunk of the population relies on cars, taxis, and buses for their daily commutes. A staggering 5.33 lakh utilize cars and taxis, while 2.06 lakh depend on buses.

Bus Terminals and Traveler Demographics

Among bus travelers, the Sector-43 Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) emerged as the most frequented, catering to 71,451 individuals, followed by ISBT-17 with 55,611 patrons, and ISBT Panchkula with 12,702 users. Diving into the demographics of the travelers, the report found a majority of self-employed commuters at 59.5%. Business travelers comprised 18.5% of the population while smaller percentages were attributed to education and tourism purposes.

Tricity Metro Project: A Solution to Traffic Woes

Set to be operational by 2053, the Tricity Metro Project stands as a beacon of hope for efficient transportation for the residents of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. The advent of the metro network is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the roads of Tricity, offering a practical alternative to the currently overwhelmed car and bus services. With 59.5% of the populace commuting for work, 18.5% for business, 3.1% for education, and 4.4% for tourism, the metro project is poised to serve a diverse demographic, transforming the transportation landscape of the Tricity.