Rishab Shetty Set to Begin Shooting for 'Kantara' Prequel: A Deep Dive into Origins

Actor Rishab Shetty, renowned for his versatile performances in the Kannada film industry, is gearing up to embark on a new cinematic journey as he steps into the shoes of his character once again for the highly anticipated prequel to the acclaimed movie, 'Kantara.' The film is expected to go on floors this April.

Preparation and Expectations

A source close to the project informed India Today exclusively, "Rishab has already begun prepping for his character. The film will see him in a very different avatar and physique. It will definitely be different from what you saw in Kantara. A massive set has been built on a large scale in his (Rishab's) hometown. People there have been very cooperative and also excited about the film. It's been his dream to make this film and since Kantara received so much love from the audience, he is even more pumped up to show his fans and audience the prequel."

Storyline and Anticipation

The source added, "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will go on floors from next month in full swing. It will shed light on the formative experiences and defining moments that shaped the protagonist's journey, offering a deeper understanding of the character's motivations and complexities." The news has sent waves of excitement amongst fans and cinephiles alike, eagerly anticipating the unravelling of the backstory that laid the foundation for the riveting narrative of 'Kantara.'

Fanbase and Future Prospects

'Kantara,' directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Rishab, captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, compelling performances, and visually stunning cinematography upon its release. Now, with the prequel in the works, audiences are poised to witness the genesis of the enthralling narrative that captured their imaginations.

Published By: Anvita Singh

Published On: Mar 20, 2024

