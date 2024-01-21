Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi to Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Renowned Indian actor-director Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, have been accorded the honor of attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The couple's spiritual journey to Ayodhya was preceded by a visit to a Hanuman temple, the divine evidence of which was shared with their followers on Instagram. The caption accompanying the picture, translated from Kannada, poetically expresses their devotion - 'Before the celebration of Sri Rama's life establishment, Darshan of Hanuman...'.

Embracing Spirituality

The Shettys, known for their overt show of faith, often share snippets of their religious activities with their fans. They recently participated in the Kola festival, a significant event in Mangalore city. This annual ritual is associated with the deity temple related to Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed film, 'Kantara'. The film's storyline resonates with an homage to Panjurli Devi, a revered deity in the Tulu community.

A Calling from Lord Ram

Rishab Shetty, expressing his deep-seated feelings about being invited to the Ayodhya ceremony, stated that the invite felt like a personal summons from Lord Ram himself. He conveyed his immense gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic moment. This forthcoming event, scheduled for January 22, is anticipated to be a grand celebration, marking a significant milestone in India's spiritual history.

A Journey of Faith

The Shettys' voyage to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony underscores their spiritual journey, a testament to their unwavering faith. As they prepare to embark on this significant pilgrimage, their followers eagerly await more insights into their spiritual exploration. The couple's commitment to sharing their religious experiences serves as a beacon, inspiring many to embark on their spiritual quests.