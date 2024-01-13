en English
India

Rise in Moral Policing Incidents in Karnataka Sparks Widespread Condemnation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
In an unsettling series of events, Karnataka, India has seen a surge in incidents linked to moral policing, a practice typically undertaken by self-proclaimed protectors of culture and tradition. The latest episode involves a case of harassment, igniting widespread condemnation and raising pressing concerns about the safety and liberty of individuals in the area.

Moral Policing Incidents in Karnataka

The probe into an alleged ‘moral policing’ and gang rape incident in Hanagal, Haveri district, unveiled that some of the accused were involved in a similar offense a month prior. The victims reported suffering from kidnapping, attempted murder, and gang rape. The police have revised the case accordingly and the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

A young Muslim woman from Karnataka has accused seven men of gang raping her and assaulting her interfaith partner, escalating a moral policing case into a more severe one. The horrifying incident took place in Hangal town, where the men beat up the couple and later subjected the woman to sexual assault. Three suspects were apprehended, and the incident sparked political unrest in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Legal Action and Public Outrage

There have been accusations of selective outrage based on the religion of the accused, and concerns about the safety of women in the state. The Karnataka police revised the FIR in the moral policing case to include charges of gang rape. The survivor articulated her horrifying experience of abduction and gang rape, leading to the arrest of three accused individuals.

Steps Towards Addressing the Issue

In response, Karnataka’s home minister G Parameshwara announced an anti-communal wing to check instances of moral policing after an increase in cases along the coastal Karnataka region. The incident has triggered outrage in Karnataka, with the Director General of Police and State Home Minister pledging to take action against the accused and curb such incidents of moral policing in the region.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

