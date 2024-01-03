RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar, celebrated its Diamond Jubilee with grandeur on December 31, coinciding with the 11th Annual Meet of the RIE Alumni Association. The event was graced by the presence of the institute’s Principal, Prof PC Agarwal, and the esteemed former faculty member, Prof PK Das. The latter served as the chief guest, while the former was the guest of honour.

Unveiling of the Souvenir

Prof Agarwal and Prof Das participated in the release of a special souvenir, marking this milestone in the institute’s journey. This keepsake is a testament to the institute’s long-standing commitment to educational excellence and its impact on countless students who walked its corridors over the years.

Alumni Association Proceedings

The proceedings of the Alumni Association were steered by its President, Dr Hadibandhu Pattanayak. The event began with a warm welcome address by Vice President Ramesh Chandra Patalsingh, followed by the presentation of the annual report by Secretary Prof Sahadev Mallick. The report highlighted the achievements of the association and its continuous efforts to contribute to the betterment of the institute.

Felicitation Ceremony and Commitment to Alma Mater

A significant part of the ceremony was the felicitation of former teachers, conducted by the alumni. This gesture of respect and gratitude rekindled old memories and strengthened the bond between the institute and its alumni. The alumni also reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the development of RIE Bhubaneswar, showcasing their unending loyalty towards their alma mater.

Post-Lunch Session and Cultural Show

The post-lunch session of the event was chaired by Satyabrat Kar and Duryodhan Parida. A vote of thanks was delivered by Pratap Chandra Nayak, expressing gratitude to everyone who made the event a success. The celebration concluded with a vibrant cultural show. The highlight was a solo Odishi dance performance by Annapurna Mohapatra, which captivated the audience. The event was seamlessly hosted by Subash Chandra Rout and Jyotsna Das, adding to the overall charm of the day.