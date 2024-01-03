en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar, celebrated its Diamond Jubilee with grandeur on December 31, coinciding with the 11th Annual Meet of the RIE Alumni Association. The event was graced by the presence of the institute’s Principal, Prof PC Agarwal, and the esteemed former faculty member, Prof PK Das. The latter served as the chief guest, while the former was the guest of honour.

Unveiling of the Souvenir

Prof Agarwal and Prof Das participated in the release of a special souvenir, marking this milestone in the institute’s journey. This keepsake is a testament to the institute’s long-standing commitment to educational excellence and its impact on countless students who walked its corridors over the years.

Alumni Association Proceedings

The proceedings of the Alumni Association were steered by its President, Dr Hadibandhu Pattanayak. The event began with a warm welcome address by Vice President Ramesh Chandra Patalsingh, followed by the presentation of the annual report by Secretary Prof Sahadev Mallick. The report highlighted the achievements of the association and its continuous efforts to contribute to the betterment of the institute.

Felicitation Ceremony and Commitment to Alma Mater

A significant part of the ceremony was the felicitation of former teachers, conducted by the alumni. This gesture of respect and gratitude rekindled old memories and strengthened the bond between the institute and its alumni. The alumni also reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the development of RIE Bhubaneswar, showcasing their unending loyalty towards their alma mater.

Post-Lunch Session and Cultural Show

The post-lunch session of the event was chaired by Satyabrat Kar and Duryodhan Parida. A vote of thanks was delivered by Pratap Chandra Nayak, expressing gratitude to everyone who made the event a success. The celebration concluded with a vibrant cultural show. The highlight was a solo Odishi dance performance by Annapurna Mohapatra, which captivated the audience. The event was seamlessly hosted by Subash Chandra Rout and Jyotsna Das, adding to the overall charm of the day.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's Emiratization Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Qatar's Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI's Hackathon Exceeds Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

USD 234 Board Member James Wood Resigns, Leaving a Vacancy

By Justice Nwafor

Andhra Pradesh Government to Integrate Paid Internships into Curriculu ...
@Education · 11 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Integrate Paid Internships into Curriculu ...
heart comment 0
Higher Education Department Urges Matric Class to Apply for NSFAS Amidst Financial Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

Higher Education Department Urges Matric Class to Apply for NSFAS Amidst Financial Controversy
Mariam Albatool School’s €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Government

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mariam Albatool School's €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Government
IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs

By Dil Bar Irshad

IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs
Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024

By Salman Khan

Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
22 seconds
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
24 seconds
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan
41 seconds
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
46 seconds
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
51 seconds
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
53 seconds
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
Wayland WACO Triumphs Over Letts Louisa-Muscatine: A Stirring Display of Athletic Prowess
55 seconds
Wayland WACO Triumphs Over Letts Louisa-Muscatine: A Stirring Display of Athletic Prowess
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
1 min
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
1 min
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app