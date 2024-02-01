Revolutionizing Law Enforcement in Ladakh: A Look at CCTNS Implementation

Advisor Ladakh, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, has taken an in-depth look at the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network System (CCTNS) in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The system was conceptualized in 2009 and launched across India in 2012. However, following Ladakh's formation as a new Union Territory in 2019, it required a fresh start. CCTNS in Ladakh has been a ground-up initiative, with the support of Technical Consultant and Project Management Unit (PMU) M/S KPMG since October 2021.

Migration of Historical Case Data

During the establishment of the CCTNS Ladakh Project, a significant amount of historical case data was migrated. Specifically, data from 2016 to 2019, comprising 1774 cases, was transferred from the J&K CCTNS offline systems. This data migration served as a crucial stepping stone in setting up Ladakh's independent CCTNS, which has been fully operational since 2021.

Adoption of a Cloud-Based Solution

Ladakh has embarked on a modern approach to managing its CCTNS server. The Union Territory has adopted a cloud-based solution, reflecting a commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology. This innovative step has enhanced the interconnection of police stations across Ladakh and has facilitated the provision of online citizen services.

Online Services and ITSSO

The cloud-based CCTNS offers a range of online services, including complaint registration, FIR copy requests, and various verification services. The review meeting also examined the status of cases under the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offence (ITSSO), an integrated component of CCTNS. Currently, the CCTNS encompasses over 53 sites, including 11 police stations, augmenting investigative, analytical, and policy-making capabilities in the region.

With its ground-up establishment, migration of historical data, adoption of cloud-based technology, and integration of ITSSO, the CCTNS in Ladakh represents a significant leap forward in the region's law enforcement and public service capabilities.