Business

Revolutionizing Last-Mile Logistics in India: A Review of 2023 and Outlook for 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
The landscape of last-mile logistics in India, a critical component of the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) commerce industry, has seen significant progress in 2023 and is poised for an optimistic 2024. The year witnessed a surge in same-day and next-day delivery models, greatly enhancing customer experience. This was largely possible due to the advent of cost-efficient speed models which have become a staple in metropolitan areas with high-density populations.

(Read Also: India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization)

Shaping the Last-Mile Logistics

Notably, third-party logistics providers have made substantial contributions to this paradigm shift by offering competitive costs for high-speed delivery capabilities. For instance, Delhivery, a prominent logistics and supply chain solutions company in India, has been at the forefront of this change. Founded in 2011, it now boasts a workforce of 66,000 employees, offering a wide range of services including last-mile delivery, third party and transit warehousing, and more.

AI and EVs: The Game Changers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged from the experimental stage to become an essential tool in last-mile logistics. Practical applications of AI in customer address intelligence and fraud detection have significantly improved delivery success rates and customer satisfaction. In addition, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is also making significant strides. Capturing over 20% market share in last-mile delivery, EVs align with the Government of India’s vision for a fully electric logistics sector by 2030. Especially in metropolitan areas, the use of electric two-wheelers for delivery has seen a noticeable increase.

(Read Also: Uttar Pradesh Truckers’ Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes)

Looking Ahead: Drone Delivery and Gender Diversity

Looking ahead, drone technology and gender diversity are two areas of tremendous potential. Drone technology is expected to provide quicker, cost-effective deliveries, especially in remote areas. Moreover, encouraging gender diversity in the industry is seen as both a social and strategic imperative. This move promises to enhance efficiency and inclusivity, thereby building a robust and diverse workforce for the future of last-mile logistics.

As we review the feats of 2023, the advancements in speed, AI, and sustainability stand out, setting the stage for continued innovation and growth in the coming years.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

