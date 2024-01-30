Revolutionizing Kashmir's Carpet Weaving: The Integration of AI and Technology

The traditional carpet weaving industry of Kashmir, India, is witnessing a transformative era with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer software. The industry, known for its utilization of a symbolic code called 'talim,' has relied on this method for the intricate designing of handwoven carpets for generations. Traditionally, talim experts would encode designs that weavers like Mohammad Rafiq Sofi would interpret in small sections, a process that could take over six months for a single carpet.

The Advent of Technology in Carpet Weaving

With the advent of computer software, the design and encoding process has been streamlined, allowing weavers to complete carpets in just six weeks. The software innovation enables the weaver to see the entire design at once, reducing errors and speeding up production without compromising the artistic essence of the carpets. The industry is now embracing technology, with firms like International Virtual Assistance developing AI systems to further understand the talim code, with the intention of expediting the decoding process for weavers.

Competing with International Carpet Makers

This technological revolution is seen as essential to meet evolving consumer demands and to compete with international carpet-makers from Turkey and China. Companies like Rug Republic, led by Aditya Gupta, are prime examples of entities that have introduced new technologies in design, washing, and drying of carpets, while also experimenting with different materials.

Preserving the Authenticity of Hand-knotted Carpets

The Indian carpet industry is also supported by an official tagging system that assures buyers of the authenticity of hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets. Despite the changes, there is still a strong appreciation for traditional handmade methods, which are considered the industry's main charm. The carpet industry in Jammu and Kashmir remains an economic cornerstone, providing employment to around 50,000 workers and producing goods worth around $36 million annually. Innovations in design and manufacturing have revitalized the sector, giving hope to weavers like Feroz Ahmad Bhat for a more prosperous future.