en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA’s Meeting with Chief Secretary

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA’s Meeting with Chief Secretary

The Jammu Kashmir Agriculture Technocrats Association (JKATA), led by President Dr. Surinder Radotra, convened with Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo in Jammu on January 3rd. The crux of the meeting was the discussion over issues concerning the Agriculture Extension Assistant (AEA) cadre, involving the publication of final seniority lists, the promotion process from AEAs to Junior Agriculture Extension Officers (JAEO), and the regularization of in-charge JAEOs for both regions.

A Stalemate in Seniority List and Promotion

Dr. Radotra pinpointed the lack of progress on the tentative seniority list which has been in a standstill for the past ten months. He called for an immediate Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for AEAs, which has been pending since 2017. The AEA cadre has been in a state of uncertainty due to the delayed promotion process, affecting their morale and professional growth.

Advocacy for JAEOs Regularization

Further, Dr. Radotra advocated for the confirmation of in-charge JAEOs as substantive JAEOs with a retrospective effect from April 2017. The regularization process, if implemented, would give a significant push to the JAEOs, providing them a more certain and stable professional future.

Proposal for a Common Seniority List

Additionally, Dr. Radotra proposed the creation of a common seniority list at the Union Territory level. This list would be based on the Date of Confirmation as an AEA for the period from 2014 to 2016. The purpose of this proposal is to facilitate promotions to the post of Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs). A common seniority list would provide a fair and transparent mechanism for promotions, eliminating any potential bias or irregularities.

The Chief Secretary gave assurances that the issues presented would be addressed in a timely manner. This meeting signifies a positive step towards resolving the long-standing issues plaguing the Agriculture cadre in Jammu and Kashmir. Other members of the delegation attending the meeting included Babu Hussain Malik, State president of EJAC (R), Naresh Sharma, Nazir Ahmed, Jyoti, Amit, and Rafiq Malik.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
9 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Response to Mealie Meal Shortages: A Strategic Approach
In a proactive response to the recent shortages of mealie meal in formal retail outlets, Zimbabwe’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni, has assured the public that the scarcity is not a result of a grain shortage but due to distribution issues. This assurance came during a press conference held in Harare, where the
Zimbabwe's Response to Mealie Meal Shortages: A Strategic Approach
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
27 mins ago
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
Tyson Foods Faces Lawsuit from Missouri Chicken Growers over Plant Closure
30 mins ago
Tyson Foods Faces Lawsuit from Missouri Chicken Growers over Plant Closure
USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend
11 mins ago
USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
23 mins ago
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales
25 mins ago
Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Paris Saint-Germain Clinches 12th French Super Cup Victory
13 seconds
Paris Saint-Germain Clinches 12th French Super Cup Victory
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
50 seconds
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
51 seconds
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
1 min
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
1 min
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
1 min
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
1 min
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
1 min
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
2 mins
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
33 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
45 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app