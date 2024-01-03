Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA’s Meeting with Chief Secretary

The Jammu Kashmir Agriculture Technocrats Association (JKATA), led by President Dr. Surinder Radotra, convened with Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo in Jammu on January 3rd. The crux of the meeting was the discussion over issues concerning the Agriculture Extension Assistant (AEA) cadre, involving the publication of final seniority lists, the promotion process from AEAs to Junior Agriculture Extension Officers (JAEO), and the regularization of in-charge JAEOs for both regions.

A Stalemate in Seniority List and Promotion

Dr. Radotra pinpointed the lack of progress on the tentative seniority list which has been in a standstill for the past ten months. He called for an immediate Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for AEAs, which has been pending since 2017. The AEA cadre has been in a state of uncertainty due to the delayed promotion process, affecting their morale and professional growth.

Advocacy for JAEOs Regularization

Further, Dr. Radotra advocated for the confirmation of in-charge JAEOs as substantive JAEOs with a retrospective effect from April 2017. The regularization process, if implemented, would give a significant push to the JAEOs, providing them a more certain and stable professional future.

Proposal for a Common Seniority List

Additionally, Dr. Radotra proposed the creation of a common seniority list at the Union Territory level. This list would be based on the Date of Confirmation as an AEA for the period from 2014 to 2016. The purpose of this proposal is to facilitate promotions to the post of Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs). A common seniority list would provide a fair and transparent mechanism for promotions, eliminating any potential bias or irregularities.

The Chief Secretary gave assurances that the issues presented would be addressed in a timely manner. This meeting signifies a positive step towards resolving the long-standing issues plaguing the Agriculture cadre in Jammu and Kashmir. Other members of the delegation attending the meeting included Babu Hussain Malik, State president of EJAC (R), Naresh Sharma, Nazir Ahmed, Jyoti, Amit, and Rafiq Malik.