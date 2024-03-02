Reviving Nostalgia: KPAC Stages Thoppil Bhasi's 'Olivile Ormakal' to Honor Legacy

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary playwright Thoppil Bhasi, Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC) is all set to stage a remake of 'Olivile Ormakal' (Memories in Hiding), marking its 75th anniversary and celebrating Bhasi's birth centenary. The play, which is Bhasi's theatrical adaptation of his autobiography, promises to bring a fresh perspective to contemporary audiences while preserving its historical essence.

Historical Context and Remake Vision

The collaboration between Thoppil Bhasi and KPAC began in the early 1950s, cementing a partnership that would leave an indelible mark on Kerala's theatre scene. 'Olivile Ormakal', staged for the first time in 1992, was Bhasi's final play under KPAC's banner. According to A. Shahjahan, KPAC's secretary, the decision to remake the play comes as a fitting homage to Bhasi's influential legacy. Under the direction of Manoj Narayanan, the play undergoes slight modifications to resonate with today's audience while retaining the core narrative that reflects the socio-cultural realities of Bhasi's time.

Legacy of Thoppil Bhasi and KPAC

Thoppil Bhasi's association with KPAC is not just a historical footnote but a testament to the transformative power of theatre in social discourse. Bhasi's 'Ningalenne Communistakki' (You Made Me a Communist), staged in 1952, marked a pivotal moment in KPAC's history, advocating against feudal oppression. This play, among others, established KPAC as a significant cultural force in Kerala. The upcoming staging of 'Olivile Ormakal' is more than a mere performance; it is a reflection on the journey of KPAC and Bhasi, emphasizing their contributions to Kerala's political and cultural landscape.

Innovative Approaches and Future Directions

With rehearsals underway, the remake of 'Olivile Ormakal' is poised to offer a novel experience to the audience. Incorporating new actors alongside original cast members Pradeep Thoppil and Thamarakulam Mani, the play adapts its narration style to today's context without compromising its historical significance. Additionally, KPAC's initiative to open a 'Theatre Museum' in Kayamkulam exemplifies its commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich history of stage plays in India. This museum, a first-of-its-kind in the country, will serve as a lasting tribute to the pioneers of theatre in Kerala, including Thoppil Bhasi.

The anticipation surrounding the remake of 'Olivile Ormakal' underscores the enduring relevance of Thoppil Bhasi's work and KPAC's legacy. As audiences prepare to witness this historical reenactment, it is a moment to reflect on the power of theatre to inspire, challenge, and transform society.