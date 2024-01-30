Reviving History: The Restoration of Rumi Darwaza

The city of Lucknow, known for its rich history and riveting architecture, is witnessing a revival of its emblematic monument, the Rumi Darwaza. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken the task of restoring this 80-foot-high structure, a symbol of Avadh's architectural grandeur, constructed in 1784 by Nawab Asaf-Ud-Daula.

Restoration: A Blend of Tradition and Technology

The Rumi Darwaza, having endured the test of time, had significantly deteriorated over the decades. The ASI initiated the restoration efforts nearly a year ago, with a conscientious approach to conserve and enhance the structure's original essence. The restoration process, set to be completed by June or July, employs traditional methods and materials. A blend of pulses, jaggery, and eggs is used to create lime mortar, a component vital for the monument's restoration.

Progress and Challenges

The east facade of the gate, located near Bada Imambara, has been successfully restored. In contrast, the west facade by the clock tower remains under meticulous work. Addressing the structure's numerous cracks, stainless steel clamps and multiple layers of plaster have been applied, with an estimated project budget of around ₹45-50 lakh. The process has been painstakingly thorough, involving extensive research, documentation, iron scaffolding, and careful reproduction of motifs.

The Exhibition: A Celebration of Heritage

In February, an exhibition is planned to showcase the restoration work, shedding light on the process and the team's efforts. The exhibition will also highlight other heritage structures in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh that are undergoing conservation. This initiative not only celebrates Lucknow's architectural heritage but also emphasizes the importance of conservation in preserving our cultural legacy.