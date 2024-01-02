en English
Reviving Coimbatore’s Water Bodies: A Story of Environmental Restoration

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
In a remarkable initiative that exemplifies community-driven change and sustainability, R. Manikandan and the Coimbatore Ponds Protection Organisation (KKPA) are transforming the landscape of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Their mission is part of the second season of BadlaavHumseHai, an initiative presented by aubankindia, in partnership with Network18 and GulPanag. The efforts of KKPA include desilting lakes and ponds, planting trees, and creating butterfly gardens, all as part of a holistic approach to environmental restoration.

Rejuvenating Coimbatore’s Water Bodies

KKPA’s mission is not just a beautification project; it is a comprehensive program aimed at reviving the area’s ecological health. Their work involves desilting water bodies, which has harvested millions of cubic feet of excess water. This initiative has resulted in a notable rise in the local water table, bringing direct benefits to the region’s farmers.

Transforming Landscapes, Enhancing Sustainability

The environmental restoration project is not only transforming the way Coimbatore looks but also enhancing its sustainability. The creation of butterfly gardens and tree planting initiatives are promoting biodiversity and contributing to the overall ecological health of the region.

The Power of Community-Driven Change

This project is a strong testament to the power of community-driven change. With the active participation and commitment of people like R. Manikandan and organisations like KKPA, Coimbatore is witnessing a transition towards sustainable development and environmental conservation. Through these actions, we are reminded that we all have a role to play in protecting and restoring our environment.

India Sustainability
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

