Revival of Traditional Games and Power Surges Mark Indore’s ‘Mitra ki Sankranti’

On a sunny day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Dussehra Maidan buzzed with excitement and a sense of nostalgia. The occasion was ‘Mitra ki Sankranti’, a cultural event that turned the clock back, reviving traditional games that are fast disappearing from everyday life. From kite flying to seetoliya, rope pulling to lemon race, chair race to street cricket, kabaddi, and Kho kho, the event had it all, making it a memorable day for both the young and old.

Leaders Lend Support to the Cultural Extravaganza

The event was organized by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and was graced by prominent figures including Cabinet Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, MLA Malini Gaud, and party organization secretary Hitanand Sharma. The mayor, during his speech, drew parallels between the sun’s change in the sky and the positive revolution that such an event could bring about.

In the era of modern, digital games, Cabinet Minister Silawat noted the rarity of traditional games and expressed his support for initiatives that seek to revive them. The day was not only about games. Heralding the spirit of Indian culture, children from Emerald School performed Ram Leela, captivating the audience.

Power Consumption Peaks Amid Cultural Festivities

While the city was engrossed in festivities, another phenomenon was observed – an increase in electricity consumption in the Malwa Nimar region of Indore. As per the Western Electricity Distribution Company’s data, four districts, including Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, and Khargone, consumed over 1 crore units per day, with Indore district topping the list with 1.60 crore units.

The company’s managing director, Amit Tomar, acknowledged the surge in electricity distribution in the last 24 hours.

Kite Flying Leads to Power Disruptions

However, the cultural event was not without its share of disruptions. The age-old tradition of kite flying led to frequent power disruptions in the city. As kites flew high and wide, their strings often got entangled in power lines, leading to a spike in power-related complaints. The West Discom registered a 50% increase in complaints on Sunday, with around 1,200 reports compared to the usual 800. However, the power supply was largely uninterrupted, with quick restoration after feeders tripped in all 30 zones of the city.