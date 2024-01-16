Revival of Traditional Buffalo Fight in Assam: A Cultural Heritage Amid Controversies

The resonating roars of buffaloes echoed across Assam, India, recently as the traditional Moh-Juj (buffalo fight) made a powerful comeback after a nine-year hiatus. The event, deeply embedded in the state's cultural heritage, was conducted as part of the harvest festival, Magh Bihu, with the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, bearing witness to the spectacle.

A Revival of Tradition

The buffalo fight, a practice dating back to the time of Ahom rule, faced suspension in 2014 due to a Supreme Court order. The decision was rooted in animal welfare concerns raised by various rights groups. This year, however, the tradition resumed under stringent government guidelines and saw the participation of about 50 pairs of buffaloes. The guidelines focus on animal safety and prohibit the use of intoxicating drugs or sharp weapons to control the creatures.

Embracing Heritage Amid Controversies

The event took place in Assam's Morigaon district and was attended by the Chief Minister and other officials. The Assam government had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for buffalo and Bulbul bird fights, both of which resumed this year after being suspended for several years. The return of these traditional practices signifies a resurgence of cultural heritage but continues to fuel debates around animal welfare and the legality of such events under the country's law.

A Balancing Act: Culture and Welfare

The decision to revive the buffalo fight appears to be a balancing act between preserving culture and ensuring animal welfare. It reflects the state's attempt to reawaken its historical culture and reconnect the younger generation with their roots through the celebration of ancient traditions like the buffalo fight. The Chief Minister emphasized the significant role of this event in Assam's local culture during the mid-January Magh Bihu celebrations. Yet, this move stands as a testament to the ongoing discourse on tradition versus modern ethical considerations.