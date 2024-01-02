Revitalizing Moradabad’s Brassware Industry: A Look into the New Skill Enhancement Center

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s smart city initiative takes a monumental leap forward with the completion of a state-of-the-art skill enhancement center at the Metal Handicraft Service Centre (MHSC) in Moradabad. This significant move, orchestrated by Qubik, a front-runner infrastructure firm, aims to push the boundaries of urban development and foster a sustainable growth trajectory in the region known as ‘Peetal Nagri’ or Brass City.

Addressing the Challenges of the Brass City

Renowned for its historical brassware cluster, Moradabad’s local artisans have been grappling with challenges such as unsafe working conditions, low wages, and insufficient power supply, hindering the industry’s growth and competitiveness. The expansion of the MHSC is a strategic move to alleviate these issues, offering artisans advanced, safer, and more efficient technological solutions to enhance their working conditions.

Unveiling the New MHSC

The new 5-floor structure within the MHSC, spanning an impressive 60,000 square feet, boasts modern facilities like electrical retrofitting, HVAC systems, sanitation facilities, and aesthetically pleasing interiors. Completed within a commendable timeline of 24 months, this project stands testament to Qubik’s unwavering commitment to quality and national development.

Qubik’s Vision and Commitment

Mr. Nikhil Jain, Qubik’s CEO, emphasized the project’s alignment with the company’s mission of driving economic growth and infrastructure enhancement. The initiative underscores job creation and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of local artisans to the cultural and economic fabric of the region.

A Landmark Collaboration for Sustainable Growth

Rooted in the mid-1980s with the backing from the Indian government, UNDP, and the UP government, the MHSC has been a cornerstone for the metal handicraft industry. The newly introduced facilities, including a Common Facility Centre, a NABL-accredited Research Testing and Calibration Laboratory, and Training Facilities, are poised to bolster the skills of craftspeople and technicians, thereby propelling the growth of the metal handicraft sector. This initiative marks a synergistic collaboration between Qubik and the UP government to not only erect a physical edifice but also shape a robust future for Moradabad’s artisans and the larger Indian metal handicraft industry.