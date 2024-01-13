Reverend Madathiparambil Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram, India

The Vatican has announced a significant appointment, which is set to bring a new phase of leadership to the diocese of Vijayapuram, India. Reverend Justin Alexander Madathiparambil, a distinguished academic and servant of the church, has been appointed as the new auxiliary bishop of the diocese. Also, he has been assigned the titular see of Lysinia.

From Pambanar to the Vatican

Reverend Madathiparambil’s journey began on April 6, 1972, in Pambanar, a small village within the diocese of Vijayapuram. After completing his studies in philosophy and theology at the Infant Jesus Minor Seminary, Kottayam, and Saint Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Carmelgiri, Alwaye, he sought further academic excellence. He obtained a licentiate in liturgy from the Pontifical Saint Anselm Athenaeum and a doctorate in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Urbanian University of Rome. His ordination as a priest on December 27, 1996, was a significant milestone in his spiritual journey.

A Storied Career in Service

Throughout his career, Reverend Madathiparambil has served in numerous prestigious positions. He was the deputy parish priest, parish priest, and director of various institutions. He also served in pastoral ministry in Italy. His contributions to the diocese extend beyond his pastoral duties. As the vicar general of the diocese, he played a pivotal role in the Vijayapuram Social Service Society, the diocesan Corporate Educational Agency, and other ecclesiastical and educational institutions.

Looking Ahead to New Leadership

This appointment comes at a crucial time for the diocese of Vijayapuram. Reverend Madathiparambil’s academic and service credentials make him uniquely qualified to lead the diocese into the future. His commitment to service, combined with his theological acumen, is expected to bring a renewed sense of purpose and direction to the diocese. The community looks forward to the leadership of Reverend Madathiparambil, anticipating positive change and spiritual growth.