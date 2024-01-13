en English
Reverend Duming Dias Appointed as New Bishop of Karwar

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Reverend Duming Dias Appointed as New Bishop of Karwar

The Holy Father, in an act of divine wisdom, has named the Reverend Duming Dias, a distinguished member of the Shimoga diocese clergy, as the new bishop of Karwar, India. Reverend Dias, born on September 13, 1969, in Honavar in the diocese of Karwar, has a riveting educational journey that spans across arts, education, and business administration, with degrees from esteemed Indian universities.

Pilgrimage through Philosophy and Theology

His academic odyssey also led him to Saint Peter’s Pontifical Seminary in Bangalore, where he immersed himself in the profound waters of philosophy and theology. Following his comprehensive studies, Dias was ordained as a priest on May 6, 1997, marking the beginning of his divine journey within the clergy of Shimoga.

Decades of Dedicated Service

Over the years, Reverend Dias has donned multiple ecclesiastical hats within the church, each representing a different facet of his service and leadership. His roles have comprised deputy parish priest, parish priest, lecturer, and director of various educational and pastoral ventures. In addition, he has functioned as the coordinator of diocesan commissions, a testament to his administrative acumen and commitment to ecclesiastical matters.

A New Chapter Begins

With the recent appointment, Reverend Dias is poised to take on the mantle of bishop of Karwar. This significant elevation is a fitting recognition of his years of unwavering dedication and leadership within the Catholic Church in India. As he steps into this new chapter of his spiritual journey, the church and its followers anticipate the guidance and wisdom he will bring to his new role.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

