en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj Appointed as New Bishop of Meerut, India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj Appointed as New Bishop of Meerut, India

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj as the new bishop of Meerut, India. This appointment is seen as a response to the needs of the Church in different regions of India, emphasizing collaboration between local Churches and the Dicastery for Evangelization. The diocese of Meerut had been vacant since March 2022, and the appointment of Reverend Jesuraj fills this void.

A Journey of Faith and Devotion

Born on April 11, 1966, in the diocese of Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, Reverend Jesuraj’s journey has been marked by spiritual exploration, academic accomplishment, and ecclesiastical service. His early education in the minor seminary led him to Saint Joseph’s Regional Seminary in Allahabad, where he pursued philosophical and theological studies. The decision to become a missionary took him to northern India, where he was ordained a priest on April 21, 1993, for the archdiocese of Agra.

Service in Various Capacities

Throughout his ecclesiastical career, Reverend Jesuraj has served in multiple capacities, demonstrating both his versatility and commitment. He has been a deputy parish priest and parish priest in different parishes, deputy head and head of Saint Clare’s Senior School, secretary to the archbishop, bursar, and chancellor of the archdiocese of Agra. His service goes beyond pastoral duties as he has also held the position of deputy secretary of the Agra Regional Bishops’ Council since 2011.

An Academic and an Administrator

Reverend Jesuraj’s contributions extend to the educational realm, where he has been actively involved in administration. He has served as director of Saint Peter’s College and head of Saint Felix Nursery School. Reverend Jesuraj is an academic, earning a licentiate in pastoral management from the Jnana Deepa Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Pune, further solidifying his commitment to the Church and its teachings.

The appointment of Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj as the new bishop of Meerut, India, is a testament to his lifelong devotion and tireless service to the Church. His diverse experiences and unwavering commitment to his faith are bound to bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigor to the diocese of Meerut.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Shooting Near University of Arizona Campus: UAPD Responds
A disconcerting incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. The University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) swiftly responded to a shooting that took place in the vicinity of 7th Street and Martin Avenue. The UAPD was on their toes, issuing UAlerts at 1:42 a.m. to inform
Shooting Near University of Arizona Campus: UAPD Responds
Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children
8 mins ago
Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
8 mins ago
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
LA County's Investment in Biotech: Creating Opportunities for Underserved Students and Startups
2 mins ago
LA County's Investment in Biotech: Creating Opportunities for Underserved Students and Startups
Charities Experience Shift Towards 'No-Strings' Donations and Historic UNCF Grant
4 mins ago
Charities Experience Shift Towards 'No-Strings' Donations and Historic UNCF Grant
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
5 mins ago
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns
14 seconds
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
14 seconds
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
VAR Controversy Resurfaces in Chelsea-Fulham Premier League Clash
15 seconds
VAR Controversy Resurfaces in Chelsea-Fulham Premier League Clash
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
57 seconds
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
1 min
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
1 min
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
1 min
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
2 mins
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
2 mins
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
30 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
42 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app