Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj Appointed as New Bishop of Meerut, India

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj as the new bishop of Meerut, India. This appointment is seen as a response to the needs of the Church in different regions of India, emphasizing collaboration between local Churches and the Dicastery for Evangelization. The diocese of Meerut had been vacant since March 2022, and the appointment of Reverend Jesuraj fills this void.

A Journey of Faith and Devotion

Born on April 11, 1966, in the diocese of Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, Reverend Jesuraj’s journey has been marked by spiritual exploration, academic accomplishment, and ecclesiastical service. His early education in the minor seminary led him to Saint Joseph’s Regional Seminary in Allahabad, where he pursued philosophical and theological studies. The decision to become a missionary took him to northern India, where he was ordained a priest on April 21, 1993, for the archdiocese of Agra.

Service in Various Capacities

Throughout his ecclesiastical career, Reverend Jesuraj has served in multiple capacities, demonstrating both his versatility and commitment. He has been a deputy parish priest and parish priest in different parishes, deputy head and head of Saint Clare’s Senior School, secretary to the archbishop, bursar, and chancellor of the archdiocese of Agra. His service goes beyond pastoral duties as he has also held the position of deputy secretary of the Agra Regional Bishops’ Council since 2011.

An Academic and an Administrator

Reverend Jesuraj’s contributions extend to the educational realm, where he has been actively involved in administration. He has served as director of Saint Peter’s College and head of Saint Felix Nursery School. Reverend Jesuraj is an academic, earning a licentiate in pastoral management from the Jnana Deepa Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Pune, further solidifying his commitment to the Church and its teachings.

The appointment of Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj as the new bishop of Meerut, India, is a testament to his lifelong devotion and tireless service to the Church. His diverse experiences and unwavering commitment to his faith are bound to bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigor to the diocese of Meerut.