Revealed: What CEOs and CXOs are Looking for in Jobs in 2024

In an era of rapid business transformation and increasing complexity, a recent survey by global search firm Executive Access offers insights into the shifting dynamics of executive job searches. The survey, which included 225 executives across multiple industries and regions, found that company culture, potential for growth, and empowerment are the top priorities for CEOs and CXOs in their job hunt in 2024. Interestingly, compensation only ranks fourth, indicating a significant shift in executive priorities.

Aligning Individual and Organizational Priorities

The Executive Access survey also revealed that organizations are primarily seeking executives who exhibit adaptability, a growth mindset, and resilience. This demonstrates a clear alignment between what executives seek in a job and the traits that organizations desire. In the face of rapid business transformation and a complex array of disruptions, these traits are becoming increasingly valuable. They reflect a broader trend towards valuing flexibility and the ability to thrive in diverse environments.

The Rise of Fractional Executives

Alongside these evolving priorities, the survey highlights the rise of fractional executives. These are freelance business leaders who lend their expertise to companies to fill leadership gaps or advise on initiatives. This trend is driven by the accelerating pace of business transformation and the complexity of the disruptions that executives are navigating. Fractional executives can help companies save on full-time executive salaries and alleviate exhaustion in the C-suite, as their roles have an end date.

Implications for India on the Global Stage

The results of this survey underscore the connection between the demand for adaptable, high-performing talent and India’s position on the global stage. The attributes that executives now prioritize in their job search – company culture, potential for growth, and a sense of empowerment – are integral to the country’s competitive advantage in the international marketplace. The alignment between these priorities and those of organizations signifies a shift towards valuing the same qualities that are driving India’s success on the global stage.