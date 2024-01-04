en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Revealed: What CEOs and CXOs are Looking for in Jobs in 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Revealed: What CEOs and CXOs are Looking for in Jobs in 2024

In an era of rapid business transformation and increasing complexity, a recent survey by global search firm Executive Access offers insights into the shifting dynamics of executive job searches. The survey, which included 225 executives across multiple industries and regions, found that company culture, potential for growth, and empowerment are the top priorities for CEOs and CXOs in their job hunt in 2024. Interestingly, compensation only ranks fourth, indicating a significant shift in executive priorities.

Aligning Individual and Organizational Priorities

The Executive Access survey also revealed that organizations are primarily seeking executives who exhibit adaptability, a growth mindset, and resilience. This demonstrates a clear alignment between what executives seek in a job and the traits that organizations desire. In the face of rapid business transformation and a complex array of disruptions, these traits are becoming increasingly valuable. They reflect a broader trend towards valuing flexibility and the ability to thrive in diverse environments.

The Rise of Fractional Executives

Alongside these evolving priorities, the survey highlights the rise of fractional executives. These are freelance business leaders who lend their expertise to companies to fill leadership gaps or advise on initiatives. This trend is driven by the accelerating pace of business transformation and the complexity of the disruptions that executives are navigating. Fractional executives can help companies save on full-time executive salaries and alleviate exhaustion in the C-suite, as their roles have an end date.

Implications for India on the Global Stage

The results of this survey underscore the connection between the demand for adaptable, high-performing talent and India’s position on the global stage. The attributes that executives now prioritize in their job search – company culture, potential for growth, and a sense of empowerment – are integral to the country’s competitive advantage in the international marketplace. The alignment between these priorities and those of organizations signifies a shift towards valuing the same qualities that are driving India’s success on the global stage.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
30 seconds ago
China's Subdued New Year Echoes Economic Challenges: An Analysis
As the new year unfolded, China’s celebrations echoed the subdued mood of a nation grappling with economic challenges. In a departure from tradition, many cities refrained from hosting official countdown events, mirroring the country’s economic downturn and financial constraints. The sentiment resonated with the public and market, underlining development and survival pressures faced by individuals
China's Subdued New Year Echoes Economic Challenges: An Analysis
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices
1 min ago
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices
Macau's Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations
1 min ago
Macau's Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations
US Auto Market Surges Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023
43 seconds ago
US Auto Market Surges Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023
Zscaler’s Meteoric Stock Rise: A Dive into its Cybersecurity Strength
52 seconds ago
Zscaler’s Meteoric Stock Rise: A Dive into its Cybersecurity Strength
Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd: A Deep Dive into Financials Amidst Share Price Drop
1 min ago
Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd: A Deep Dive into Financials Amidst Share Price Drop
Latest Headlines
World News
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
17 seconds
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
45 seconds
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
45 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
1 min
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
1 min
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
1 min
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
3 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
3 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
6 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app