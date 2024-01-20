Revamping Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Landscape: A Comprehensive Blueprint

In a move that is set to transform the tourism landscape of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Commissioner Secretary of the Tourism Department, Yasha Mudgal, led a series of meetings to chart out a comprehensive blueprint for the development of the sector. The discussions revolved around a myriad of issues pertinent to the growth and function of tourism in the region.

Identifying Land and Selecting Destinations

Among the key issues addressed was the need for identifying suitable land for establishing a 5-star hotel or resort. This, Mudgal emphasized, would significantly boost the region's draw for tourists and position J&K on the global tourism map. Alongside this, the Commissioner Secretary also instructed Deputy Commissioners to earmark destinations with potential for challenge-based and adventure tourism, fostering a fresh and exhilarating angle to tourism in the region.

Empowering Local Youth

Central to Mudgal's vision for the sector's growth is the empowerment of local youth. She underscored the significance of their role in establishing homestay clusters and infrastructure, which she believes would not only enhance the region's tourism appeal but also champion self-employment. Mudgal also pressed for the need to educate youth about the homestay registration scheme, a move that would open up new avenues for employment in the sector.

Streamlining Registration Processes

Another crucial element of her plan is the streamlining of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) process for homestay registrations. The Commissioner Secretary recommended expediting this process, which would significantly ease the establishment of homestays and, by extension, stimulate the growth of tourism in the region.

Maximizing and Enhancing Assets

Senior officers from various Tourism Development Authorities were present at the meetings, reporting on their performance and the challenges they face. Mudgal, in response, reinforced the need to fully utilize and maintain the assets of the department, including Golf Courses. She advised officers to focus on enhancing the current facilities to international standards to attract more players, rather than establishing new facilities unnecessarily.