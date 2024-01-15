en English
India

Revamping Indian Railways: Minister Inspects Progress at Bhubaneswar Station

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST


In a significant stride towards the modernization of Indian Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at Bhubaneswar railway station. The project is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at upgrading railway stations into world-class facilities, thereby manifesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Steady Progress, Building Momentum

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the significant milestones the project has reached, with construction completed up to the third and fourth floors. Similar advancements are being noted at other stations across India, revealing a concerted effort towards the transformation of India’s railway infrastructure. The Bhubaneswar project is scheduled for completion by November 2024.

Renovations and New Installations

The redevelopment work comprises several improvements. These include infrastructure development, air concourses, platform renovations, new waiting rooms, toilets, and the installation of elevators. A unique feature of the project is the creation of a roof plaza above the platform, offering waiting facilities and a play area for children.

Bhubaneswar Railway Station: A Crucial Hub

Bhubaneswar Railway Station, the headquarters of the East Coast Railway zone, plays a pivotal role in the travel network in the capital city of Odisha. The Minister emphasized that these upgrades are crucial for enhancing passenger comfort without disrupting service.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

