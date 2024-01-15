en English
Rev. Valan Arasu Appointed as New Bishop of Jabalpur by Pope Francis

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Rev. Valan Arasu Appointed as New Bishop of Jabalpur by Pope Francis

In a significant shift within the Catholic Church’s hierarchy, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of HE Monsignor Gerald Almeida from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Jabalpur and appointed Rev. Sac. Valan Arasu as his successor. The announcement, a part of a series of Episcopal appointments and resignations, came on January 13 and was reported by Agenzia Fides, the Vatican’s news agency.

A New Bishop Rises

Rev. Valan Arasu was born on June 13, 1967, in Enayam within the Diocese of Kottar. His journey from a small coastal town in Tamil Nadu to the revered position of a Bishop has been marked by a distinguished career within the church and academia. With a strong foundation in philosophical and theological studies completed at St. Charles’ Seminary in Nagpur, Rev. Arasu pursued advanced education as a testament to his quest for knowledge. He earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Annamalai University, a Master’s degree in Philosophy in Economics, and a Doctorate in Economics from Rani Durgavati University.

A Life of Service

Ordained as a priest on May 12, 1996, for the Diocese of Jabalpur, Rev. Arasu has served the church in various capacities. His roles have ranged from Deputy Parish Priest to Professor, and from Deputy Secretary of the Council of Priests to Principal of St. Aloysius College since 2012. His academic background combined with a spectrum of experiences within the church have undoubtedly prepared him for his new role as Bishop.

Leading the Diocese of Jabalpur

With Rev. Arasu taking over the reins, the Diocese of Jabalpur gets a leader with a profound understanding of the Church’s teachings and a clear vision for its future. His appointment as Bishop is not just a testament to his dedication and service but also an indication of the trust the Church places in his ability to guide the Diocese of Jabalpur towards growth and prosperity.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

