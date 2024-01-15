Rev. Valan Arasu Appointed as New Bishop of Jabalpur by Pope Francis

In a significant shift within the Catholic Church’s hierarchy, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of HE Monsignor Gerald Almeida from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Jabalpur and appointed Rev. Sac. Valan Arasu as his successor. The announcement, a part of a series of Episcopal appointments and resignations, came on January 13 and was reported by Agenzia Fides, the Vatican’s news agency.

A New Bishop Rises

Rev. Valan Arasu was born on June 13, 1967, in Enayam within the Diocese of Kottar. His journey from a small coastal town in Tamil Nadu to the revered position of a Bishop has been marked by a distinguished career within the church and academia. With a strong foundation in philosophical and theological studies completed at St. Charles’ Seminary in Nagpur, Rev. Arasu pursued advanced education as a testament to his quest for knowledge. He earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Annamalai University, a Master’s degree in Philosophy in Economics, and a Doctorate in Economics from Rani Durgavati University.

A Life of Service

Ordained as a priest on May 12, 1996, for the Diocese of Jabalpur, Rev. Arasu has served the church in various capacities. His roles have ranged from Deputy Parish Priest to Professor, and from Deputy Secretary of the Council of Priests to Principal of St. Aloysius College since 2012. His academic background combined with a spectrum of experiences within the church have undoubtedly prepared him for his new role as Bishop.

Leading the Diocese of Jabalpur

With Rev. Arasu taking over the reins, the Diocese of Jabalpur gets a leader with a profound understanding of the Church’s teachings and a clear vision for its future. His appointment as Bishop is not just a testament to his dedication and service but also an indication of the trust the Church places in his ability to guide the Diocese of Jabalpur towards growth and prosperity.